gnabry,-lewandowski-mix-in-bayern’s-gain-at-chelsea

LONDON – The city wherever Serge Gnabry’s occupation stalled now presents the stage for him to shine.

Soon after scoring four targets at Tottenham in the Champions League team phase, the winger included two much more at Chelsea on Tuesday to inspire a three- earn in the initial leg of the spherical of 16.

No participant has scored a lot more aims in London in the Champions League this season.

The 24-calendar year-previous forward blended with Robert Lewandowski to tear Chelsea aside in the second half and place Bayern in a commanding posture to arrive at the quarterfinals.

Not undesirable for a participant who remaining Arsenal in 2016 soon after only 18 1st-group appearances.

A profession revitalized at Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim is now in total circulation, with 17 objectives in all competitions this period.

“I’m delighted he is scoring so much in London now and not five yrs back,” Bayern ahead Thomas Muller mentioned, “because if that had been the circumstance he possibly wouldn’t be with us now.”

Bayern dropped to Chelsea in its household stadium in the 2012 Champions League remaining, but its subsequent visits to the English team’s dwelling town have producedsome devastating attacking displays.

After lifting its fifth European Cup at Wembley the pursuing year, Bayern has now inflicted the heaviest home Champions League defeats on Chelsea, Arsenal in a 5-1 earn in 2017 and Tottenham in a seven-two rout in October that was lit up by Gnabry’s quadruple strike.

The double at Stamford Bridge arrived in a three-minute spell at the get started of the 2nd half.

“I have a lot of close friends here in London, they had been in the stadium,” Gnabry said. “They seem to be to give me excess power and you observed what took place.”

The Leading League’s fourth-location crew struggled to cope with the intensity of the German league leaders but held out right up until the 51st minute when Gnabry played a one particular-two with Lewandowski right before slotting the ball earlier goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Gnabry started off the move that led to the second, releasing Lewandowski on the remaining flank yet again and racing forward to obtain ball again in the penalty place and placing a tranquil end within the significantly put up.

Alphonso Davies spearheaded the counterattack to generate the 3rd, creating a lightning operate down the remaining flank and crossing to Lewandowski for a faucet-in in the 76th.

Chelsea was wholly confused and experienced to engage in with 10 adult men from the 83rd when Marcos Alonso’s yellow card was upgraded to red immediately after a VAR assessment on an off-the-ball elbowing of Lewandowski.

“Sometimes you have to be brutally trustworthy about it and they outclassed us. It is fairly sobering,” Chelsea supervisor Frank Lampard, who lifted the European Cup as a participant in 2012 at Bayern. “It’s a authentic reality look at for all people independently in the dressing room.”

Chelsea’s major priority will now be to lock down a single of the 4 assured Champions League qualification locations from the Leading League, as it sits only a few details ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Lampard requires Chelsea to Bournemouth on Saturday.

“I’m extra involved about the huge picture below,” he claimed, “and how speedily we can get well for the weekend first of all in the Leading League.”

Napoli 1, Barcelona one

In Naples, Italy, Barcelona star ahead Lionel Messi did reasonably tiny in a 1-1 attract towards Napoli.

Dries Mertens tied Napoli’s all-time scoring report by curling in a initial-50 percent shot and Antoine Griezmann equalized for Barcelona close to the hour mark following becoming established up nicely by Nélson Semedo for the visitors’ only shot on target.

Mertens matched previous Napoli captain Marek Hamsik with 121 ambitions in all competitions for the club — 6 additional than Maradona.

“This end result leaves a bitter flavor, due to the fact we played on level terms and confirmed sacrifice,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne reported. “It was emotional to experience Barcelona and Messi for the to start with time. I just experience we could have experienced a superior outcome in front of our fans, especially with the chances we developed.”

Napoli has reached the Champions League knockout levels for the third time in six appearances but has under no circumstances progressed additional than the spherical of 16.

Critical Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal — who deputized in attack amid a lack of forwards for Barcelona — was despatched off in the closing minutes just after finding up two fast yellow playing cards, to start with for a hard foul on Insigne then for physical call with Mario Rui right after engage in had stopped.Presently depleted by injuries, Barcelona will also be with out Sergio Busquets in the next leg on March 18 due to amassed cards.

Also, veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique limped off with an apparent injury toward the conclude.

“They have other solid gamers,” Insigne mentioned. “We have to emphasis on heading there, enjoying a wonderful recreation, managing some extra pitfalls and qualifying for the following round.”