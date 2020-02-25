[gnabry-nets-brace-as-bayern-thump-chelsea-three-]

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their 2nd purpose towards Chelsea at Stamford Bridge February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 26 — Two next-50 percent aims in much less than a few minutes from Serge Gnabry and yet another from prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski earned Bayern Munich a thumping 3- victory at Chelsea in their Champions League final 16, to start with leg yesterday.

The German champions, sharper and livelier than their hosts, piled on the tension from the commence of the match and the stats showed they liked 63 for every cent possession.

It was a terrible night time for Chelsea, whose property type beneath Frank Lampard has been suspect all period, and their misery was full in the 83rd moment when wing back again Marcos Alonso was sent off for violent perform immediately after he caught Lewandowski in the face with his arm.

For previous Arsenal forward Gnabry they were the fifth and sixth goals in London in the Champions League this period just after he scored 4 in Bayern’s 7-two demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the team phases.

The initially against Chelsea in the 51st minute associated a one particular-two amongst Gnabry and Lewandowsi, who slash back from the edge of the spot when Chelsea’s retreating defence anticipated him to shoot, leaving Gnabry with an effortless end from significantly less than 10 metres.

Chelsea, operate ragged most of the night, had scarcely acquired their breath back when Lewandowski and Gnabry exchanged passes midway down the pitch right before Gnabry raced away to score.

Lewandowsi, evidently taking pleasure in himself, obtained among the the scorers in the 76th moment following a stirring run from Canadian entire back again Alphonso Davies.

The Germans had also wasted a series of possibilities in the 1st 50 percent.

Thomas Mueller, a single of 3 players who figured in Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League remaining victory over Bayern in Munich, went closest in the 35th moment when he thumped the bar with a header from an additional Lewandowski cross.

Yesterday’s gain proved a evaluate of revenge for that not likely Chelsea victory and the Germans will truly feel thoroughly self-assured of progressing when they welcome the London facet for the next leg on March 18. — Reuters