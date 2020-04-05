Go around the coronavirus with Joe the postman in Dublin 3

Helping isolated people comes naturally to most postal workers. “You will always have people who are alone and whatever they are looking for for a little conversation,” says postman Joe McDonald. “In many places, they wait for you to come to the door. They talk to you because they don’t see you as a threat when you have this logo. “

In response to the current pandemic crisis, postal delivery staff are making a special effort to register the elderly and vulnerable along their routes. Postal workers were also asked to put isolated people with specific needs (such as groceries) in contact with the seniors’ organization, alone, and they will also collect everything they have to post and bring it to the depot and apply the correct free postage. (They ask if households can include the doorbell, mailbox and lock on their gate in their daily cleaning routine).

Joe McDonald has traveled his route north of Dublin for 15 years “every once in a while” and I follow him to have a socially distant conversation as he checks out older customers. It’s a measure of the popularity of Joe, that almost everyone we meet starts with some kind of joke. This is the Dublin way. “Are you working to change?” yells Eddie Keane (father of Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane) walking his dog Glen.

‘Can I have your autograph?’

Local butcher Batty Keaveney steps out of his store to say, with a wink, “Oh, the postal service is desperate.”

“Can I have your autograph?” a woman named Carole asks Joe on the other side of a parking lot while she delivers meals at home.

****

The first house we call is Maureen, a pharmacist who retired in the late 1970s. She can’t wait to pay Joe for some of the stamps he brought in last week. He doesn’t want to take it, so she puts a fiver on the mat and steps back. “It’s clean!” she promises.

He asks how she is. The last time she spoke to Joe, she was a little panicked, she said. “I was afraid of having it or that Joe might have it.” . . I have calmed down now. I am very well.”

Indeed, she says that she almost appreciated things before the order was placed that the elderly must cocoon. “I loved it last Friday. I was driving 100 km in my car on the main road because there was no one else on it. I thought, “The guards will chase me now!” “

“Good job Patrick doesn’t use your full name,” says Joe.

She is well taken care of, she says. She has two phones and an emergency alarm that she wears around her neck. She talks to people a lot, even if she has trouble getting to know FaceTime apps. She misses meeting people.

“Joe would tell you that normally I live on the street. I have friends everywhere and I am lucky to have good health. One normal day, I would go to town and go to mass and meet a friend in a cafe. . . I really miss taking the bus and watching the sea or walking around the park and chatting with someone. . . But it’s a small price to pay if it saves someone’s life. “

Joe asks if she has enough gluten-free food. Maureen has celiac disease. “I already have a lot about celiac disease, so I’m fine,” she says. “And my neighbor is shopping for me now.”

“We will be back for dinner,” said Joe.

****

In the next house to which we are calling, no one answers, which worries Joe. So he calls next door, where a nice woman named Géraldine tells us to wait a minute. She goes into her garden and finds her neighbor, John, 87, mowing her lawn. She’s watching him, she says. Yesterday, she and her children baked and dropped it in him.

“Adam is not good at breaking eggs, but I am,” says five-year-old Ellie of his seven-year-old brother.

“She’s very modest,” says Geraldine, a public servant who currently juggles child care and homework.

We return to John’s house, which is now at his door. “This man is worshiped in this parish,” says John of Joe. “It’s nice to have someone call you by their Christian name instead of” Mr “.”

“I have never been called” Mr. “in my life,” says Joe.

Joe asks how he is. “I’m doing it and I’m not doing it. I have great neighbors.. Geraldine got stuff for me.. And the GAA club is great.”

But he is also a little annoyed. “I don’t know why guys like me who are in good health are not allowed to play cards in the GAA club. Why can’t I go out and go to the shops to get a paper?”

As we move forward, we meet another person that Joe knows who should really be pampered. “For heaven’s sake, I’m fed up,” she says. “I find this thing over the age of 70 a pain in the neck. . . I find it extremely difficult not to walk around the block itself. I would be on the beach or at the park every day of my life. “

Concerned

Isn’t she worried about catching the virus? “I would be worried but it is useless. I continue my life. “

Joe tells me that she is not the only senior who does not follow orders entirely. There is another lady who keeps asking for a cup of tea and when he says he can’t, she says, “I have whitewashed walls so everything is fine.”

****

We call a woman named Paula who jokes that one of her mother’s day cards arrived late from England. “Don’t blame the Royal Mail!” said Joe.

He asks if all is well with her. “It’s a little horrible not being able to go out,” she says. “We are very lucky that the weather is good and that we can go out into the garden. I am lucky that we have a garden. “

Postman Joe McDonald speaks to Paula outside her home. Photography: Bryan O’Brien

“Soon I’ll be in shorts,” says Joe.

“But you’re still wearing your shorts,” says Paula, which makes me wonder if Joe dressed for The Irish Times.

She is stoic about having to cocoon. “You have to think of other people, it’s not just me.”

What is she doing with her time? “I can watch Mass on the computer, but it’s not the same. . . I read. I’m watching TV.”

“You make chocolate cakes,” says Joe.

“He called the other day when I was making a chocolate cake,” she explains.

“She didn’t offer me a slice,” said Joe sadly.

“Do you want some chocolate cake?” she asks. “I have done too much.”

****

In a neighboring building, Joe gives free An Post postcards (the shipping costs are fully paid) in a window on the ground floor. Rose, whose apartment it is, goes out for a socially distant conversation on the doorstep.

“How is he?” Joe asks. “Does he still think Kildare is going to win the World Cup this year?”

She laughs. Rose’s husband has had a stroke and Rose takes care of him. She says they are fine.

Postman Joe McDonald chats with Rose outside her house. Photography: Bryan O’Brien

“Do you need something?” Joe asks.

“Maybe one day the newspaper, if you’re there,” she said. “Other than that, we have a little caregiver who is coming and she is very good to us.”

Rose fails to leave the house and have visitors. “We don’t have children of our own, but we have nephews and nieces who are great for us and we have great neighbors.”

What is she doing with her time? “I keep scrubbing and cleaning!” she says. “There is no germ in this place. I do a little knitting and a little reading.”

“They all like their wine here,” says Joe.

“No, I don’t!” said Rose, pretending to be offended. “I love a whiskey supper.”

Rose and Joe start talking about the neighbors. There is a woman who worries Joe. Rose tells her that she is fine, that she heard about her earlier. There is an active telephone network of seniors in the neighborhood. “We take care of each other,” she says. She speaks with affection of a Mongolian neighbor who drops things off and takes out the bins of Rose without even being asked. “He is an extraordinary person,” she says.

“What paper do you want?” said Joe before leaving (he refuses to take money for that).

“The Irish Independent,” she says.

“Go the other way,” said Joe, pointing to Bryan and the photographer. “You will hurt their feelings.”

****

Mary, a former postmistress, answers her door with a telephone in her hand. She misses golf (“my therapy”) and fills her time with housekeeping and phone conversations. She was talking to a golf friend, she said, who said, “I’m going out today, I don’t care.” She sighs. “She is 80 years old.”

She obeys the rules herself. “I wasn’t too happy about that, but I have a daughter who makes sure I do what I’m told. We all have to do our part. “

Is she worried about the virus? “I’m sitting watching outside and it’s a wonderful day and I think,” Sure, what are they all talking about? “But then I watch TV and I see a woman who can’t breathe and it’s a terrible thing. My daughter, her little boy was born prematurely and he had pneumonia twice. He had a cough for a while. “good time so he went for the test a week yesterday. And she didn’t get the results. Her cough improved. But it was a concern.”

Safety rope

The postal service has always been a lifeline for people, she says. “I was originally raised in the country and you would only see the postman. And we have a very nice postman … Joe is a great little boy. “

Joe, for the record, is 61 years old. Then she said, “Sorry, I have you on the doorstep, of course come in.”

“We cannot enter!” said Joe.

“I forgot!” said Mary.

****

Joe then calls Davina and Dave, a couple with two children, in part because he wants to ask an older neighbor. He explains why I’m with him so they start making jokes at his expense. Why? Because it’s Ireland and that means they like it very much.

“It doesn’t move very quickly, does it?” said Davina.

“He is very well dressed today,” says Dave. “He is normally a dirtbird.”

“You’re in pajamas!” said Joe. David is a Dublin Bus driver. “We are only allowed six people downstairs and there are stickers on all seats to show people where to sit.”

Davina is a Montessori professor and cannot work at the moment. “I’m cracking,” she says. “I’m practically speaking to a Milton tank (sterilizing fluid).”

“You are not alone,” says Joe.

“I wish I were,” said Davina. “There is nothing worse than watching the sun shine and not a child playing on the road.” Recently, she said, a neighbor organized a bingo for all the children. She shows chalk on the trails. “This is where the kids should stand.”

She is a little worried about the effects of the crisis on children. Their son was sick and was referred for testing, but is feeling better now. “His homework each week was to rewrite a newspaper article in his own words, and it was the coronavirus every week. I don’t know if it scares them. “

“How is Shirley?” Joe asks their older neighbor.

Davina says she thinks she is very worried. “This morning, she wanted to show me something. She held it against the glass so I could read it. “

****

To Joe’s surprise, he sees that Shirley is gardening when we leave David and Davina’s driveway. Shirley is 84 years old. “Am I the oldest person in this business?” she asks Joe from a reasonable distance.

“I didn’t mean to say!” said Joe.

Shirley feels much better. She apologizes to Joe for being so nervous when they spoke before, but he tells her not to worry about him. She was particularly worried, she said, because one of her grandchildren has the virus. He’s fine, she said, “but I’m afraid if I get it, I won’t survive.”

Joe asks how she is doing now. “I’m doing very well,” she says. “But I normally went out every day. I have a lot of friends my age and we meet for lunch.”

She feels lucky to have a close family who buys for her. “They are fantastic,” she says. “And Davina is fantastic. She keeps an eye on me and comes across dinners. I’m doing well but I find loneliness difficult. “

She keeps in touch with people by phone. “I’m on a WhatsApp of a girl that I can sometimes barely understand because it’s in a completely different language. I have to ask them to explain it to me. Did you know that” cheating “has several meanings?”

To pass the time, she does crosswords (for which she is grateful for the Irish Times) and looks at the soaps. “And I do a little gardening to consume a little energy. There is now a little color in the garden that makes the difference.”

She has a few letters to publish for Joe. “I have to tell you,” says Shirley. “Joe is just fantastic. I’m going to make him blush now, but he shows real interest which is wonderful for someone who lives alone. He keeps an eye on everyone and in the good times, I get the strange hug from him. I miss the hugs, but there will be double hugs after that. “