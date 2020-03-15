Go away for Irish troops in Lebanon and Syria cancelled as borders close

All depart is cancelled for Irish troops deployed to Lebanon and Syria.

The two states have closed their borders to travellers from countries impacted by Covid-19, which now includes Ireland.

More than 500 troops are involved in peacekeeping initiatives throughout two UN missions.

Staff serving in UNIFIL & UNDOF verify that, owing to #COVID19, go away for the fast upcoming is cancelled. We acknowledge the disappointment of families & liked types owing to this. For extra information click https://t.co/FtNE0W5CiC #óglaighnahéireann #Navy @UNPeacekeeping pic.twitter.com/kfeTSZPfKo

— Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) March 14, 2020

Gerard Guinan, typical secretary of representative group PDFORRA, claims the shift is “desperately unlucky” for the troopers and their family members.

“When you are there, you have a position to do and your views will be with your family but you have to emphasis on the situation at hand,” he said.

This is the everyday living of a soldier, we have a pretty tough occupation at the ideal of times but we are experts.