Go away for Irish troops in Lebanon and Syria cancelled as borders close

All depart is cancelled for Irish troops deployed to Lebanon and Syria.
The two states have closed their borders to travellers from countries impacted by Covid-19, which now includes Ireland.
More than 500 troops are involved in peacekeeping initiatives throughout two UN missions.
Staff serving in UNIFIL & UNDOF verify that, owing to #COVID19, go away for the fast upcoming is cancelled. We acknowledge the disappointment of families & liked types owing to this. For extra information click https://t.co/FtNE0W5CiC #óglaighnahéireann #Navy @UNPeacekeeping pic.twitter.com/kfeTSZPfKo
— Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) March 14, 2020
Gerard Guinan, typical secretary of representative group PDFORRA, claims the shift is “desperately unlucky” for the troopers and their family members.
“When you are there, you have a position to do and your views will be with your family but you have to emphasis on the situation at hand,” he said.
This is the everyday living of a soldier, we have a pretty tough occupation at the ideal of times but we are experts.
- Beneficial info
- The HSE have designed an information pack on how to safeguard yourself and other individuals from coronavirus. Examine it right here
- Any one with indicators of coronavirus who has been in close make contact with with a verified circumstance in the last 14 times should isolate themselves from other men and women – this suggests likely into a unique, properly-ventilated place by itself, with a telephone cell phone their GP, or unexpected emergency office – if this is not possible, cell phone 112 or 999 and in a professional medical emergency (if you have extreme signs) cell phone 112 or 999
- Alone has launched a national guidance line and further supports for more mature individuals who have issues or are experiencing issues relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Eire. The assist line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024