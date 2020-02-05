Go back to Mexico: “Why didn’t you stay in Mexico? Parents’ racist remark interrupts anti-racist school board meeting

SALINE, MI – A Michigan parent interrupted a school board meeting with a racist remark, while another parent talked about how racism at school affected his child.

Adrian Iraola, who is Latin, had a microphone and told a story about his son who cried himself to sleep because of the racial abuse he was forced to undergo at his school.

Iraola was in the middle of her sentence when a man sitting behind him spoke.

“So why didn’t you stay in Mexico?” the man, later identified as Tom Burtell, said.

The interjection caused audible gasps and shocked looks from the other parents in the room.

Other people in the audience can be heard saying, “You have to go” and “It’s disgusting”.

The video was taken at the saline area school meeting and shared by Ann Arbor News / MLive.com.

Burtell’s son posted on Facebook his distances from his father and his father’s “hate views”. He also said that none of his 10 siblings tolerated the actions of their father.

“The only message I want to say is that our family condemns our father’s base beliefs,” said Tim Burtell in a statement to ABC News on behalf of the 11 children and their mother, Joanna.

After the room calmed down, Iraola answered Burtell’s racist question.

“He asked me a question … ‘Why didn’t I stay in Mexico?'” Said Iraola. “Because it is the largest country in the world.”

Iraola arrived in the United States 40 years ago. He has three Mexican restaurants in the area.

Later in the meeting, Burtell took the microphone, claiming that he was a victim of racism “all the time”.

“Try to be white and walk in a black neighborhood,” he said. “See what’s going on.”

The mostly white school district released a statement on Tuesday saying that “hatred, prejudice and racism have no place in our schools or our community.” He called Monday’s meeting to discuss solutions to racism in the neighborhood after high school students made racist remarks to a social media group in January.

