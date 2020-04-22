Go Behind the Scenes of Little Fires Every Great End

Where did all those little fires come from? Everything was revealed in the Little Fires Everywhere final.

Hulu limited series starred and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington dropping a fiery final on Wednesday, April 22, revealed who actually burned Elena Richardson’s home. Don’t worry, we won’t ruin it for you, but we’ll show you photos shared by Witherspoon and Washington to their followers to mark their final debut. Although they may clash on the screen, off-screen it looks like Witherspoon and Washington are all smiling at each other and their costumes.

“What a great experience to bring #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen! Thanks to all of you who watched and commented and made me LOL with your Elena Gif,” Witherspoon wrote in her photo. “Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for launching this story. I would not have been able to do this without my incredible team @hellosunshine, @KerryWashington and @SimpsonStreet.”

See them below.

“This [picture] was taken on the last day of our shoot. I am touched by the love and gratitude of these incredible people, and I continue to be today. said Washington. “I learned a lot from it and exposed myself a lot in the process. We are very grateful to everyone who watched the show. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

All episodes of Little Fires Everywhere are now live on Hulu.