Go Bo Gyeol Kim Tae Hee’s Conflict on the Truth Posted in “Hi Bye, Mama”

It’s going to be rocky for Kim Tae Hee and Go Bo Gyeol in the upcoming episode of “Hi Bye, Mama.”

Spoiler

In the previous episode of “Hi Bye, Mama,” Oh Min Jung (Go Bo Gyeol) finally learns the real identity of Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee). Until now, Oh Jung Min just think Cha Yu Ri as a woman dinner that particular school had a son named Jo Woo Seo (Seo Woo). Oh Min Jung denies the shocking truth, but he has no choice but to accept the fact when he sees the victim Go Hyun Jung (Shin Dong Mi) calling Cha Yu Ri. On top of that, Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) learns about Cha Yu Ri’s 47-day mission, and Cha Yu Ri finally announces that she will try to find his place. Tensions increase what the three will do, which is at a crossroads.

In a new photo released from the episode, Cha Yu Ri and Oh Min Jung face each other. Cha Yu Ri’s head is brought down for forgiveness, while Oh Min Jung looks at her with tears in her eyes. Oh Min Jung experienced many emotions are complicated because Cha Yu Ri is someone who can be trusted while experiencing difficult times. At first, Oh Min Jung couldn’t help it, but he felt betrayed by his best friend. The photo made fans wonder if the two women would be able to express their sincerity.

In the next episode of “Hi Bye, Mama,” Cha Yu Ri, Jo Kang Hwa, and Oh Min Jung will make different decisions. The audience wants to see what they choose and how it changes because of theirs.

The production crew said, “Cha Yu Ri and Oh Min Jung will share their inner thoughts. Please see what kind of decisions they will make once the truth is revealed when it comes to emotions.”

Episode 15 of “Hi Bye, Mama” will air on April 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

