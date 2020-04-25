Go Bo Gyeol Talk About Making Kim Tae Hee in “Hi Bye, Mama,” Answers to Reviews on the Drama Finale

In a recent interview, Go Bo Gyeol responded to negative reviews of the latest episode of her new drama, “Hi Bye, Mama,” which premiered on April 19.

She said, “I know there are various opinions about the eventual drama. Whatever decision (Cha Yoo Ri) are made, of course there are people who do not agree. Instead the end, I prefer that more people focus on the drama and the message Derived over the course of the 16th episode, which tells the story of the importance of family and daily life. ”

Commenting on how the message of the drama affected him, Go Bo Gyeol says, “Family is always important, but it can be difficult to express yourself because you are so close. (After this drama), I try to be more expressive with my family and I try to get more. “

As an actress, she says she enjoys drawing characters that are very different from her life experiences. “Before starting play, the fact that my character as a mother, a good stepmother, became to me. I escape to the production staff several times when I was concerned. She said that (my character) Oh Min Jeong is the one who did not ever have a child but happy loved their children and work hard, and they also like me and are concerned with how I look. That gave confidence, and very grateful. “

When working with Kim Tae Hee, Go Bo Gyeol said, “She is someone who I learned. She is like an angel. How they interact with the plate and the staff, you can feel the sincerity, and she respects all people. When you do a scene with emotion, she did that the best that could be real. This is making me want to be like them, and also had to make the best. “

