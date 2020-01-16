Go Eun Ah talks about physical violence by a former agency chief

Go Eun Ah spoke about the abuse and invasions of privacy with which she was treated in her former agency.

Recently, the brother of actress Mir from MBLAQ shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he spoke with Go Eun Ah.

She shared that the head of her former agency hit her on the head and back with a baseball bat after she thought she had gone to the movies with a man.

“There was a rumor circulating in the agency when I was dating a senior actor,” she said. “After a shoot, I went with a stylist to see a film. However, someone gave my agency the wrong information and therefore the fact that I went to the movies with my stylist was misunderstood as I was leaving with a man.

Go Eun Ah explained that agency workers picked her up from the movies and took her phone. “The stylist I left with fled and left me,” she said.

Staff searched her bag and looked at her phone to see who she had contacted. After finding his movie ticket, they also contacted the movie theater to find out how many tickets had been purchased on this order.

She went on to say that while sitting at a desk, the head of the agency took a baseball bat and hit her on the head. “I felt like my skull was breaking,” she said. “I was practically half passed out with my eyes open.”

Go Eun Ah said she didn’t cry and just clenched her teeth, and they laid her face down before hitting her in the back with the baseball bat. Mir expressed surprise at how much they hadn’t even listened to her version of the story, and she confirmed that they hadn’t asked her.

They then called his mother, who knelt in the office, before calling his father and told him that he should pay a penalty for breach of his contract. After that, the director of the agency told her that she should just “rest” for the rest of her life and left, ignoring both her and her mother.

After that, the agency started following her with every movement and was monitored by the apartment security guard. “And when I got home after the shooting, I had to keep reporting to them,” she said. “I would say: ‘I have washed myself’, ‘I am going to eat now’, ‘I am going to sleep now’, ‘I am lying down’. And then in the middle of the night, my manager rang the doorbell to see if I was really at home or not. “

Mir commented that he remembered how very stressed and sensitive she was at the time.

Mir and Go Eun Ah assured viewers that this type of celebrity treatment no longer exists, and that it happened many years ago. “It happened a long time ago and I got out of it,” she said.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Zy1-qQHmxA (/ integrated)

Go Eun Ah debuted as a business model in 2004 and has appeared in movies like “A Million” and “Sketch” as well as dramas such as “Golden Apple”, “Rainbow Romance”, and more.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?