Go home for the high end

Micron’s consumer brand, Crucial, has introduced two new NVMe SSD product lines, including the first high-end NVMe SSD featuring Micron’s internal SSD controller design. However, Crucial’s adoption of NVMe continues to lag behind most brands as both new models still use PCIe 3 interfaces while the high-end market is migrating to PCIe 4.

The Crucial P5 is the first retail SSD to use a controller designed by Micron. Their efforts to design internal SSD controllers go back at least to their acquisition in 2015 of Tidal Systems, but the first product with a Micron-designed SSD controller appeared only a year ago: the Micron 2200 series OEM client SSD. The Crucial P5 is a clear step up from that, but it still uses a PCIe gen3 interface, so it won’t set any performance records and face an increasing number of PCIe gen4 competitors later in the year. However, it should still offer solid performance for everyone except the most prosumer use cases, especially since it appears that Intel will not offer PCIe gen4 host support this year. The P5 also includes support for all the usual encryption standards, features that are lacking in many high-end NVMe SSDs intended exclusively for the consumer market and not for corporate customers.

Crucial P5 SSD Specifications

Capacity

250 GB

500GB

1 TB

2 TB

Form factor

M.2 2280

Interface

PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe

ticket inspector

Internal Micron design

NAND Flash

Micron 96L 3D TLC *

DRAM

Yup

Sequential reading

3400 MB / s

Sequential writing

1400 MB / s

3000 MB / s

IOPS random reading

210k

390K

430K

IOPS in random write

355K

500k

Maximum power

7 W.

cryptography

TCG Opal 2.0, IEEE 1667, eDrive

warranty

5 years

Write resistance

150 TB

0.3 DWPD

300 TB

0.3 DWPD

600 TB

0.3 DWPD

1200 TB

0.3 DWPD

The Crucial P2 are their second entry-level NVMe SSD, but they do not directly replace the QLC-based P1. P2 is at least initially only available at low capacities of 250 GB and 500 GB and reduces costs by using a DRAMless controller with TLC NAND instead of the cheaper P1 combination of QLC NAND but a controller with DRAM cache. Micron has not revealed which controller is used on the P2, but it seems likely that they come from a third party as with previous Crucial SSDs – and it may not even be the same controller for both capacities. While both capacities have performance specs that fall within the ranges we expect for a four-channel NVMe DRAMless SSD, the 500 GB model is actually the slowest one for most metrics. This indicates that at least one of the NANDs or the controller is significantly different from the 250 GB model. The 500 GB could use NAND parts with a higher die capacity and therefore not have any greater parallelism, or it could use a completely different controller (or both). The endurance rating of the 500 GB model is also the same 150 TB as the 250 GB model, which places it in the QLC territory (although it is still better than the 100 GB P1 500 GB P1 rating).

Micron’s P2 press release mentions that it will be available in capacities up to 1 TB, but the datasheets do not mention the 1 TB model. This could be another situation like the 2 TB Crucial P1 which was announced a little later than the rest of the range, but never made it to the market.

Crucial P2 SSD specifications

Capacity

250 GB

500GB

Form factor

M.2 2280

Interface

PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe

ticket inspector

Undeclared

NAND Flash

Micron 96L 3D TLC *

DRAM

No

Sequential reading

2100 MB / s

2300 MB / s

Sequential writing

1150 MB / s

940 MB / s

IOPS random reading

170K

95K

IOPS in random write

260k

215k

Maximum power

2.5 W.

3.5 W.

cryptography

None

warranty

5 years

Write resistance

150 TB

0.3 DWPD

150 TB

0.16 DWPD

MSRP

$ 54.99

(22 ¢ / GB)

$ 64.99

(13 ¢ / GB)

Micron confirmed that both P2 and P5 currently use their TLC 3D 96L NAND, but reserve the right to change it in the future. The P5 is unlikely to switch to QLC NAND, but just like the SATA MX500 drive this model could remain in the game for years even after the introduction of a replacement with a faster interface (PCIe 4). In such a case, it would be reasonable to expect the P5 to be updated with a new generation of TLC NAND and performance will likely not change significantly. The P2 product line could easily become a mix of TLC and QLC, which Micron did with the entry-level SX BX500 SSDs. If / when P2 gets 1 TB or larger capacity options, it seems likely that it will use QLC NAND, and the 500 GB model could probably also switch to QLC as its nominal performance is not too different from the 500 GB P1. We encourage Micron to be more transparent about controller and NAND choices and in particular about any post-launch changes.

Crucial P5 is not yet listed on online retailers, but Crucial.com has P2 available for direct purchase and is starting to appear on some online retailers. Launch prices of $ 55 and $ 65 are similar to those of the competition like the WD Blue SN550, but Western Digital has set a performance standard for entry-level NVMe units that the Crucial P2 may have a hard time beating.