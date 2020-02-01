Go on to London and buy a bespoke suit, young man

I had a complicated relationship with wearing a suit. I grew up with the style of writers like James Baldwin and Vladimir Nabokov, people who had a flair for wearing suits and who did it perfectly with a personal touch. Baldwin was able to achieve the Ivy look with a slim navy suit, but never had problems replacing the tie with an Ascot. And although Nabokov was not the first to be known for his skills as a fashion designer, he always showed up in a suit. It used to be that way, but not so much anymore

So when I tried college internships in finance despite literary ambitions, my experience gave me pretending to be wearing a suit, suit against PTSD. When I finally graduated and turned to some jobs that didn’t require a tie and blazer, I forgot what suits they were or why anyone was attracting them.

My current job is in the nonprofit sector and includes attending government meetings in the state capitals, particularly in London and Brussels. As such, I realized that I had to grow up and buy a suit.

But the more I thought about it, the more I didn’t just want an old suit off the shelf. I wanted a suit like the one that Nabokov and Baldwin were wearing – something that would set me apart from the thousands of other backpacking political workers who kept two fingers crossed for their phones and always responded to one or two urgent letters.

A colleague of mine always looks pretty chic when traveling. I admitted to him that I wanted to invest in a suit, something special, something that would stand the test of time. He smiled and told me that he would introduce me to his tailor. There was a catch: I would have to go to London.

The business

When you exit London’s District & Circle Tube at Monument, head north until you see the Leadenhall Market on the right, turn left into a series of narrow streets and turn around St . Michael Church from shop front in bus stop size by MacAngus & Wainwright.

The waiting room is on the ground floor where you are greeted and welcomed. Shelves filled with swaths of fabric line the walls of the waiting room. The shop expands upwards instead of outwards – narrow, spindle-shaped stairs lead to three stacked work rooms.

The shop is opposite a bar called Jamaica Wine House, the oldest coffee shop in London that opened in the early 17th century. In the small shop and cozy pub across the street, you can visit a kind of adult Harry Potter scene, as if you unexpectedly stumble across a magical hideaway right behind the busy streets of the City of London.

The tailor

Dave Garrad is a small man with a substantial stomach and a mousy face who dresses impeccably because he made all of his clothes himself.

He greets me warmly when he comes out of his study. We exchange pleasantries and he asks me why I am visiting him, although he almost certainly knows. I tell him I’m interested in a suit. He is beaming.

First step: my measurements

Dave tells me that we will start creating my “paper sample” that he will show me during my “rough fitting”.

Since he measures me twice from every angle to make sure he has the right dimensions, I ask him about his career and how he found MacAngus and Wainwright. He told me that after training as a tailor, he got a job in Savile Row and that the store managers in “Row” had strict rules regarding dress code and the specific entrances and exits for the tailors who walk through the backs of the shops should. Dave walked through the front door every morning wearing a Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops in the summer and a sweater and sweatpants in the winter and infuriated the shopkeeper, but he was such a good tailor that they refused to fire him. He said he quit immediately after building a business book and started working from home. It was only when his wife said they needed more storage space in the house that he started to make clothes at MacAngus and Wainwright. He tells me that he is renting the study in the shop, and in return the shop owner takes a cut from the clothes he sells.

Step two: the fabric

Dave says the next step in making the suit is choosing the fabric and asks me to tell him what I’m most abstractly looking for. I tell him about Baldwin and Nabokov that I want something stately, something that I can wear at work or in a casual environment, and preferably something that focuses on winter when people dress more relaxed during summer gatherings ,

Dave pulls books full of fabric from the shelves. I touch and admire everyone. Reds, greens, blues; Bodies, checks, squares. After a while of searching and thinking, I tell Dave that I want something with a blue base because blue is pretty normal in a work situation, but with a pattern, provided I want something that pops out. Dave thinks that would work, but I should try to keep the flair relatively neutral and suggests a dark blue tweed with a light green plaid. The person who helps you know what’s best for you, even if you don’t, is something so British. It may not be what you want right away, but it doesn’t take long before you realize that the suggestion is the right one.

Step three: the style

After selecting the fabric, Dave asks me if I think “one-button, two-button, or three-button”, but quickly reminds me that my fabric is quite thick, so it’s a three-button style may be too hot. I ask him about the stylistic difference between one-button and two-button and he tells me that the one-button is usually reserved for leisure or summer suits. I happily go with the one button.

I tell him I want the suit to fit my shape fairly closely, but it reminds me of the density of the fabric and suggests a few tricks if I want it to fit my shape – longer vents in the back of the jacket , and only feed the pants halfway so that my body has more space to breathe. He assures me that it will be a perfect fit but not uncomfortable.

Step four: the bags

I tell David I want to have a breast pocket on each side and a pen pocket on the left, assuming I’m right-handed. He agrees and then asks if I’ve ever heard of a “poacher’s bag”. I have to admit that I don’t have one, and he explains that a poacher’s bag in the jacket sits near the waistline and can be used for wallets and keys. Chest pockets could become too bulky to fit comfortably, he explains, while storing wallets and keys in the back pockets can make it difficult to sit down and leave you vulnerable to pockets. I agree. The poacher’s bag is the way to go.

He then mentions that when I am on the go with a poacher bag, I don’t need any back pockets on my pants. I am against it. What if I have to take my jacket off but don’t want to leave my wallet in it? He admits I’m right and suggests a single back pocket on the right for my wallet. I wonder for a moment if I made a bad choice. Dave is there to guide me. I think of this British way of politely telling you that you are wrong. It is an art form. Did I do something wrong?

We move to the front pockets. He tells me that the pants he and I are wearing have “side pockets” in which the pocket is cut vertically, but he says he can also cut the pockets horizontally into the pants – a style that is called “crossed Bags ”or“ bags ”is called. Frog mouth bags. “He shows me a pair of trousers with frog mouth pockets that look so unique that I can’t say no.

Fifth step: the extras

After discussing the bags, he throws the sink at me. Full English if you like.

Turn back the cuffs on the suit sleeves? Yes.

Cuffs on the bottom of your pants? No.

What about a different color under the lapel? He starts pulling out swaths of fabric. I point out purple, red and green, but he advises me to choose something less noticeable, as the presence of a different color on the underside of the lapel will draw attention. I go with a light blue.

Then it’s time for the buttons. He points to a framed row of buttons on the wall, the title of which says “2-hole buttons made of real horn”. Real horns? He tells me that my suit buttons are made from the horns of a Scottish deer. When a deer’s horns fall off in winter, the farmers collect them and sell them to button makers. When the summer is over, the deer horns grow back. He encourages me to choose a shade that I like. I choose a grayscale tortoiseshell.

Last but not least: the feed. Dave publishes other books in the format of a photo album, one filled with plain colors, one with paisley patterns and one with fabrics with special patterns. I take the design book and gloss over patterns that show London, Paris, New York, martini glasses, flamingos and tennis rackets. I finally choose notes that are on the stationery. It is a beautiful pattern, elegant yet refined.

Dave asks me why I chose this food and I quote my love for jazz, especially the music by Dexter Gordon and John Coltrane. Dave says he prefers soul music and talks about how he raised his children on a fixed diet from Aretha Franklin. Five minutes later I find myself in a small tailor shop in the heart of London and argue about who had a better voice between Al Green and Marvin Gaye (of course Marvin). We agree to disagree, shake hands and he tells me that he will let me know when my suit is ready for a rough fit.

Step Six: The Rough Adjustment

Four weeks later I wake up with a text by Dave and let me know that the “rough cut” of the suit is ready for adjustment. I’m starting to plan my next trip to London.

When I finally make it a few weeks later, I go to the shop and Dave takes me to his study on the second floor of the shop, where he covers me with the “rough cut”, which essentially consists of wide-cut swaths of fabric consisting of the different elements of my suit, all covered with white cords. The pants legs hardly stick together. Wearing both feels like a diaper; The arms of the jacket are like floating bodies that I put on as a small child. But Dave seems happy. The cut works, he tells me.

He then mentions that he will keep his promise and, a few moments later, leaves the room with a cylindrical tube. He pulls out brown paper with size markings, which he says is my “paper sample”. Each piece of paper is the size and shape of each piece of my suit – the left side of the torso, the right sleeve, etc. He says that he will keep my paper pattern, that my measurements are always perfect when I want a suit. He pushes the notes back into the scroll and leaves the room.

Step seven: the friendly beer

When he comes back I ask Dave if he’s free for the day and he wants to have a glass with me at the Jamaica Wine House. He agrees, but “only half a liter” when he drives home afterwards.

As we stand outside and chat, the street in front of the pub fills with a sea of ​​men in naval suits and women who give up banking to start drinking. Dave looks at them sadly, commenting how their suits don’t match them, how their belts and shoes don’t match the colors, and claims that they have “no pride” in their looks.

I admit there was something refreshing about his sadness. Until I entered his shop, I was like everyone. I lacked pride in my evening wear. Now, with Dave’s instructions, I’m finally on the right track. My educational novel in the world of fine British suits, if you will.

As we sit in the pub, Dave takes a tiny sip of his beer to bring it to the end as we chat about music, life, art, and everything in between. We’re done, shake hands and Dave tells me we’ll see each other again when it’s time to pick up the suit.