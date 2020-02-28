go-powering-the-scenes-on-jason-momoa’s-ozzy-osbourne-movie

Jason Momoa has discovered how he turned Ozzy Osbourne in the promo teaser for the singer’s new observe Frightening Little Environmentally friendly Adult men.

Driving-the-scenes footage shows how the Game Of Thrones star turned into Ozzy for the clip for the tune from the Black Sabbath icon’s new album, Normal Male.

At just one level, Momoa jokes that he seems fewer like Ozzy and a lot more like “Big Captain Jack Sparrow.”

“We needed to make an Ozzy online video, but getting Jason in it channelling Ozzy’s spirit,” states director Marc Klasfield, adding: “Jason is a correct metalhead.”

Observe the powering-the-scenes footage under.

Momoa is a longtime steel admirer who grew up listening to Metallica and Pantera. In 2018, he explained to Steel Hammer that lots of of his performances have been impressed by metal bands.

“Aquaman’s very metallic. I know no-one particular thinks that, but Aquaman’s metallic,” he claimed. “I kind of build my people off of metal music. Conan (The Barbarian) was definitely significant Pantera, I might say Aquaman was almost certainly primarily created out of Resource and (Metallica album) Kill ‘Em All. Ticks And Leeches, if I want to get certain. You will find a whole lot of Sabbath in there as well.”

Ozzy says that he strategies to start do the job on the adhere to-up to his new album Regular Male as quickly as probable.

Speaking to iHeart Radio’s Eddie Pappani, Ozzy stated: “I’m hoping that following thirty day period I am going to go and do an additional album with Andrew [Watt, Ordinary Man producer]. I may well as very well, though I’m not performing gigs.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fMUvAa8mGcc"></noscript>