[go-purple-for-women-luncheon-set-for-friday]

Posted: Mar four, 2020 / 11: 00 AM PST / Up to date: Mar four, 2020 / 12: 20 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The Go Purple For Females luncheon will be on Friday at the Bakersfield Mariott.

Hosted by the American Coronary heart Affiliation, the luncheon, element of the Go Red for Women campaign, hopes to elevate consciousness about women’s coronary heart wellbeing.

A overall health and wellness expo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. pursuing with a luncheon and manner show from 12 p.m. to one: 30 p.m.

Tickets for the luncheon are out there to buy on the internet at this hyperlink.