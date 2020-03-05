go-soo-in-talks-for-new-ocn-thriller-thriller

Actor Go Soo may be showing in a new mystery thriller!

On March 5, Pleasure News 24 documented that Go Soo been given an provide to star in the OCN drama “They Ended up There” (literal translation) and is currently reviewing it.

Originally recognized as “Missing,” “They Had been There” is a secret thriller drama established in the background of a town of souls in Korea. Formerly, OCN introduced its 2020 lineup of dramas, and “They Have been There” is incorporated as one particular of the dramas that will be airing this year.

In response to the reviews, BH Entertainment said the actor is positively reviewing the supply, and OCN advised Newsen, “Go Soo is positively looking at appearing in the new drama ‘They Had been There.’ It is a drama underneath discussion for the 2nd 50 % of the year.”

The precise premiere day and cast have not been decided however.

Go Soo’s present drama “Money Game” will air its closing episode on March five at nine: 30 p.m. KST.

Start observing Go Soo in “Heart Surgeons” below!

Enjoy Now

Resources (1) (2)

Best Photo Credit rating: Xportsnews