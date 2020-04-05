‘Go to the balcony and tell it to MS’: Sachin Tendulkar revealed how he and Virender Sehwag changed strategy in the 2011 World Cup final – cricket.

The crowd full of Wankhede guarantors barely found Virat Kohli’s cancellation against the attack when they were sent into another shock when Indian captain MS Dhoni stormed into the center instead of Yuvraj Singh. India lost their third wicket and everything just confirmed that inv-Yuvraj would enter his usual number 5 position. But whatever fate would be, Dhoni promoted himself and smashed an undefeated 91 to help India win the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka . years.

Just over 9 years since that fatal day in Mumbai, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has uncovered a thought process that suddenly decided to promote Dhoni instead of Yuvraj.

“The partnership between Gautam and Virat has blossomed and we wanted to be a few steps ahead of the opposition. Then I told Vir …” if the left (Gautam) is out now, the left (Yuvi) should come in, and if the right (Virat) comes out, the right (Dhoni) should come in. Yuvi was in great shape, but there were two spinners off in Sri Lanka, so I thought the strategy change would work, “Tendulkar told the Times of India, remembering the incident.

Responding to the incident, Sehwag said the move caught Sri Lanka completely protective in the final

“He was right. The left-right combination needs to be continued. That change of strategy completely captured Sri Lankans,” Sehwag said.

Explaining the rationale for the decision, Sachin said he told Sehwag to run downstairs and relay the proposal.

“There were two quality strikers in the attack, so the left and right strategy made sense. Gautam was hitting great, and someone like Dhoni could still spin. So I told Vir, ‘tu overs ke beech mein sirf ye baat bahar jaake MS ko bol aur next via shuru hone se pehle waapis aaja. Main yahan se nahi hilna wala (Just go out to the balcony between the sheep just to tell MS and quickly come back before the next one starts. I’m not leaving here) “, Tendulkar added.

“Before he could even finish the sentence, we saw MS go into the locker room. So then (Sachin) repeated the same thing to MS, in front of me,” Sehwag said.

“I asked MS to consider this strategy. He then walked over to Gary (Kirsten), who was sitting outside. Then Gary came in and all four of us talked about it. And Gary agreed that it was the right thing to do, given the attack that took place. MS also agreed and I encouraged myself, ”Tendulkar said.

The decision turned out to be a master stroke for India as Dhoni merged a decisive partnership with Gautam Gambhir, who reached 97 to give India a platform.

Dhoni ended the match with six Nuwana Kulasekar in the penultimate part of the match and sent the entire state into a frenzy.

