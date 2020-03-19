‘Go to the Library and Find Out About Me’: Javed Miandad Shares Fun Story About Viv Richards – Cricket

Legendary Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad adores sharing a great story and reminisces about a rather hilarious episode of a kid who was unaware of who Sir Sir Vivian Richards was from the West Indies. Remembering the incident, Miandad said that when asked by a West Indian legend about who he was, Richards asked him to go to the library and find out about him.

“Players don’t need to talk about their performances – when they play well in the country, then the whole world talks about you,” Miandad PakPassion quoted.

“Once a kid asked Viv Richards – who are you? He answered (don’t ask me) go to the library and ask about me.”

He also added that he had read the newspaper when he had misbehaved so that he could measure public perception and also what the media was saying about him.

“When you wake up in the morning, read the newspaper to see what people are saying about you and understand it in a positive way,” he said.

“If I was performing well, I wouldn’t read the newspaper because I knew it would say nice things about me. When you feel bad, when you should read the newspaper to see what people are saying about you. And also how your family would feel if they read this opinion about you – that’s what we usually asked for. “

One of the most successful guys to come out of Pakistan, Miandad stormed the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday over a long rope of ‘ineffective’ players, saying that no player from the current Pakistani side can find a place in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and India.

“I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and India?

