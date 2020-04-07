Martin Brooklyn’s “Go Pharmacy” is trying to get out of jail by claiming that it can be useful in combating the virus.

Sugarley, 37, has been in prison since 2018 for stealing $ 11 million worth of his company’s stock to repay investors in his failed hedge fund, raising the cost of a drugstore from $ 13.50 to $ 750 per pill. Take the pill. He is currently on his way to release from prison in 2023.

The disgraceful drug dealer, in an 11-page document founded by Prospero Pharma, a Shkreli company, in 2015, set the stage for his release. The company was the subject of a 2019 lawsuit when it was accused of forming only to overthrow Retrophin. , Where Shkreli was fired.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

In the document, he claims he does not want to be released for personal gain, but because he is a “Bio Farma entrepreneur twice” and can provide valuable insights into the progress of a covariance treatment.

His claim called for another three months to “help research the Kuwaiti 19” and said that “publishing in the post-Kuwaiti world is by no means a consolation even for prisoners.”

Sugarley said he did not expect to benefit from the move, saying drug companies only had to offset the cost of drug production and should not see development as a profitable investment.

“I believe that any company that produces co-virus drugs should do its utmost to compensate for their costs and be willing to at least do so as a civil service,” he said.

In addition to calling for his release, Sugarley also criticized the nation’s response to the disease, saying that biofarm companies should do their best to seek treatment.

“The industry’s response to Covid-19 is insufficient. All bio-pharmaceutical companies must respond with all resources to combat this health emergency,” he wrote. “The funding from these very valuable companies is not enough.”

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

“It’s been handed over to the authorities, I believe Martin can cure cancer,” Benjamin Bafferman, a sugarcane lawyer, told the New York Post.

Watch more

However, Drake Love, an industry blogger and industry chemist, spoke to Stat and said Shkreli’s work was “not crazy, but at least I don’t think it’s particularly effective.”

Mr Love seemed skeptical of Sugarley’s suggestions that his involvement would be a result of his punishment.

“We are not launching another Manhattan project, and we are not looking for another Robert Openheimer,” Mr Pa’in said. “But from the point of view of his views, I am not sure whether he is aware of any of these points.

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] Martin Shkreli [T] Pharmaceutical Brother [T] COVID-19 [t] USA [t] World [t] News