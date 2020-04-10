Go Won Hee And Shinhwa Eric Stare Sweet in Other Opinions on “Eccentric! Chocolate Bread

“Eccentric!” Chef Moon “has released the new stoves of Go Won Hee and Eric Shinhwa!

The romantic comedy is about Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Won Hee), a world-renowned fashion designer who suffered from memory loss but fell in love, grew, and succeeded after meeting star chef Moon Seung Mo (Eric).

Spoiler

Late last week to have a strong impact when done when Seung Mo Someone with fear to the school that was closed off to save Yoo Yoo Jin are tight inside. Audiences were worried when they saw the Moon Seung Mo ran into a fire even if all the people trying to stop.

In the middle of curiosity with the interest of both of a dangerous situation, survived the recent release of Yoo Seung Mo and Yoo Jin a look at the hospital room.

In peace, there is a strange tension between the two men are sitting together. Yoo Yoo Jin couldn’t hide his emotions, and he smiled brightly after receiving a flower from Moon Seung Mo. the drama also reveals that the scene contains a hidden story that will be revealed in later episodes, reflecting the curiosity of how the episode unfolds.

“Eclectic! Chef Moon” airs every Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

