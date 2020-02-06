Go Won Hee turns from a chic fashion designer into an eccentric and awkward individual in upcoming Rom-Com

Channel A posted new photos of Go Won Hee in “Yoo Byul Na!” Chef Moon ”!

This upcoming romantic comedy from Channel A talks about the love, growth and success of world famous reckless fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Won Hee), who suffers from memory loss and meets star chef Moon Seung Mo (Eric from Shinhwa).

In the drama, Go Won Hee embodies world-renowned fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin, active under the name of Yoo Bella. Former avant-garde and chic designer, Yoo Bella transforms into an extremely eccentric and clumsy person after a car accident, earning the nickname of Yoo Byul Na (which means “eccentric” in Korean). Recently released photos show both aspects of her character as a charismatic fashion designer and as a cheerful person in the village of Seo Ha after her accident.

While talking about his new role, Go Won Hee shared his reason for choosing the drama. She explained, “When I first saw the script, all the characters were diverse and they seemed alive and breathing.” The actress also explained how her character was going to take on very different personalities in the drama, sharing : “I think that (the staging of the characters) of Yoo Bella will allow me to highlight various actors within this one project, so the project seemed even more charming. “

She added: “(Since I’m going to be playing) a character with extremely different personalities before and after the accident, I will do my best so that viewers can feel this charm.”

The new drama from Friday to Saturday “Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon ”will be presented in March after the conclusion of“ Touch ”.

