Goa Lil at Cheltenham Festival mixes after the victory of Kempton

Coach Nigel Twiston-Davies

Goa Lil went one step closer to being part of the Nigel Twiston-Davies Cheltenham Festival team with a front-line success at the Read Nicky Henderson Blog A Keet Youth Obstacle in Kempton.

The four-year-old boy of Simon Munir and Isaac Soude built his fourth place on the circuit the last time to win his first win in Great Britain by keeping Lord Lamington two lengths away.

Anthony Bromley, the owners’ career manager, said: “He ran too free in his first race at Sandown. Daryl (Jacob) said he was putting on ear plugs and a hood.

“Daryl was away for Christmas, but Sam took a nice walk on the last day and learned a lot in his second career.”

“When no one wanted to run today, it was better to manage and, although he held on, he could go from the front. He jumps very well and we always hope he can make progress.”

“I don’t think it’s the Triumph Hurdle type, but it could be a Fred Winter Festival horse. We can bring it back here for Adonis, because it has had two races here now.”