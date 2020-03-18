Goa Presents Chatbot About Coronavirus Pandemic – Latest News – New News Information

% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b11%

% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b12%

On Wednesday, when Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was the victim of a Covid-19-related scam, the Ministry of Health launched a ‘Cobot-19’ publication. to dispel the lack of communication about the pandemic.

Launching the chatbot service here, which will run through WhatsApp, Rane said he was inspired using Singapore’s technology to fight coronavirus and would serve as a “unified communication point for all COVID-related information. 19 “.

Cobot-19 is a comprehensive information point for citizens about COVID-19 and its various aspects.

% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b13 %% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b14%

“We are the first state to take an initiative on this scale. Our goal is to resolve the confusion caused by countless warnings from various sources, as well as rumors,” Rane said.

% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b15%

% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b16%

“Revolutionary is revolutionary and will be an effective interface to stop the flow of misinformation and clear suspicions of the disease,” said the Minister of Health.

The purpose of the chatbot presentation was to capitalize on technology to “provide people with access to authentic, useful and easily understandable information about the disease.”

Earlier in the day, Rane had been the victim of a dizzying call in which the person posing as a representative of a notified laboratory said a positive case of coronavirus had been confirmed in Goa.

Rane immediately held a press conference to announce the first state-confirmed case of coronavirus, only to later clarify that he had been the victim of a fraud.

% MINIFYHTMLfff87da09db77cde483496e5b40c731b17%