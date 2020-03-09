Goal of Fabbri shootout hits lightning 5-4 – Detroit News News – News News

% MINIFYHTML1345acbd9c9398377a8eb5bb87e0891d11%

DETROIT (AP) – Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, breaking a hole of 16 straight losses against the Lightning in the regular season.

Fabbri opened the scoring in a similar fashion, beating goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney in a break even in the first period. Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi each had one goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite having a 4-2 lead in the third period. Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit as well.

“We knew they played last night. We wanted to dance them early, and we did it,” Larkin said. “We knew they could score, so when we got up to two, it was a good mattress, but they are an explosive offensive team, so they responded.” It was a good hockey game, and it was good that we put up with it. “

Brayden Point scored two goals, and Carter Verhaeghe and Pat Maroon each had one for the Lightning, which ended an unusual weekend in which they beat the team with the best record in the NHL (Boston) on Saturday night and then they lost a day later a Detroit team with the weakest brand in the league.

“We didn’t make a lot of mistakes, but what we did was very obvious,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

Mikhail Sergachev scored for Lightning in the shot, but Larkin matched. In the third round, Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier denied Nikita Kucherov. Then Fabbri placed the discipline beyond McElhinney with a setback.

Fabbri opened the scoring when he left the bench in a shift just before Bertuzzi gained control of the defensive zone. Bertuzzi made a simple pass for Fabbri, who was behind everyone and scored on a walk.

Lightning tied it in the power play in the second when Tyler Johnson fought for a loose disc in the front and was able to give Point a back, which had plenty of mesh to shoot.

Verhaeghe crossed Tampa Bay later in the second when his shot seemed to divert Luke Glendening from Detroit and beat Bernier.

The Red Wings tied it at 2 with 14.3 seconds remaining in the period. Mantha fired right and sent the disc into the keeper’s mouth, where he remained free enough to hit Larkin for his 19th goal of the season.

Mantha scored on the power play early in the third, then Bertuzzi made it 4-2. The point drew Ray into one as he scored his 25th goal of the season with 14:05 left.

Tampa Bay tied it when Bernier couldn’t hold Luke Schenn’s shot with the handle, and the drive ended up sitting on the door for Maroon to hold it with 8:41 remaining.

But the Red Wings were able to pass regulation and overtime without allowing another goal.

“Part of the learning is understanding when things are going wrong, getting away,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we did a good job that tonight.”

NOTES: The Red Wings have won consecutive games for the first time since January 7 and 10 … Tampa Bay was without F Steven Stamkos (center muscle) and D Victor Hedman (lower body). … The Lightning fell to 8-2-2 in the second leg back.

Lightning: in Toronto Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Introduces Carolina Tuesday night.

