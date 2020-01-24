Goalie Oscar Dansk leads a strong defensive effort from Wolves

CEDAR PARK, Texas – The defense of the Wolves has been one of the stingiest in the American Hockey League for the past six weeks.

Led by Oscar Dansk, the reigning goalkeeper of the month, the defense delivered again on Friday-evening, when the Wolves gathered to win a 2-1 win against the Texas Stars on

H-E-B Center.

Veteran striker Brandon Pirri and rookie defender Jimmy Schuldt scored, while Dansk stopped 19 of 20 shots while the Wolves (21-18-3-2) strengthened their hold on third place in the Central Division.

The Stars (20-19-2-2) opened the score at 7:13 of the first when they linked different fast strides together and found defender Gavin Bayreuther open above the left face-

out of circle. Bayreuther got into a shot that the traffic flew into the net.

Pirri broke the Wolves’ 130-minute, 45-second drought when he delivered an escape to make it 1-1, with 23 seconds left in the second period.

Defender Jake Bischoff claimed the puck in the defense zone and whistled a long stretch pass between two Texas defenders to watch Pirri run into the attacking zone.

The Wolves produced the game winner at 2:30 of the third period – three seconds after their power play expired. Center Nicolas Roy saw Schuldt open above the left circle and tore it up for a sizzling one-timer. Schuldt’s shot rushed past goalkeeper Jake Oettinger, whose vision was blocked by 6-2, 230-pound Wolves ahead of Keegan Kolesar.

Dansk (15-6-2) improved its record to 11-0-2 since December 1. Oettinger (9-10-2) placed 21 saves in the loss.