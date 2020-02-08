Goalie Tuukka Rask set a new club record with 18 straight home games with one point.

Goalie Tuukka Rask made several exceptional stops between his 29 saves in the Bruins 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon.

But it was the rescue that Rask did not have to make in the first period that might have been his best series of the match.

Arizona sniper Conor Garland was almost at the end of his stint in the high sticking penalty area, while Rask hit the ice with his stick.

Slinger left the trash just when a clearance pass from the end of the Coyotes sailed through the neutral zone without a black and gold sweater in the area code.

Rask had to make the quick and difficult decision. Rask was able to race Garland to the puck to prevent an escape or retreat to his net and fall back on his goaltending skills.

Rask gave himself the green light, hit Garland against the puck in the middle of the left circle and hit it harmlessly back to the neutral zone.

“I just thought it was fairly clean ice and I saw that I had a good gap with the puck,” Rask said. “I thought I had a good chance to get involved, but it was just one of those decisions of a fraction of a second that you have to assess based on your vision.

“If you feel confident enough, you do it and it worked out this time. Sometimes it’s not and you look bad. ”

Rask performed according to his usual standards and published what he thought was a routine home win until his Garden wins and tires were tabulated since the start of the season. Rask extended his home point line to 18 games with a 12-0-6 mark.

With the win, Rask set a new club record for a home point strip from the start of the season by a goalkeeper, overshadowing Giles Gilbert’s 16-0-1 mark of the 1973-74 campaign.

“I think it’s just one of those things, we play well as a team at home and we have come back from deficits with multiple goals in the third period,” Rask said.

“I think this just shows how resilient we are as a group and I’m just trying to give us a chance to win. I think it just works for us to get points at home. ”

Rask was placed in a difficult situation when defender Jeremy Lauzon received a five-minute match penalty with 21 seconds to play in the first. Rask retired to the dressing room of a scoreless game knowing that an extensive Coyotes game was waiting for him at the start of the second.

The Bruins penalty kill did a good job of keeping Rask in his comfort zone until a defensive attempt by defender Zdeno Chara found the back of the Boston net.

Defender Jakob Chychrun unleashed an explosion from the blue line that stopped Rask but failed to secure it. Chara’s attempt to clear the rebound to the side boards was intercepted by former Brown Phil Kessel, who made no mistake and settled his 12th of the season at 3.36 pm.

“You go one segment at a time and try to get that puck out of the zone, refocus and get some changes,” Rask said. “Then you do it again and try to kill some more free time from that clock and there was just over a minute left when they scored.”