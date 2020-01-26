Gobind: Check the accuracy of the information about coronavirus before you release it to Malaysia

The Minister of Communication and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo, said that all parties should be careful. – Bernama picture

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Check the accuracy of the novel 2019 Corona Virus (2019-nCoV) information before sharing it.

He asked everyone involved to be careful when sharing information on the social media about the problem: “Please review the information you receive before sharing it, as it turned out that there were a lot of shared posts before two or three Days were wrong and wrong. It caused a lot of problems. ”

Gobind said this at a press conference after the coronavirus cluster coordination meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with.

He also said that Dr. Wan Azizah together with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad and the Director General for Health, Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, have been appointed speakers of the situation.

The Ministry of Health will provide updates to the virus from time to time, and will post information on its official Facebook and Twitter pages and press conferences. He added:

“We will be holding a press conference at least once a day, so I hope we can all take this seriously.”

To date, there have been four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Malaysia. – Bernama