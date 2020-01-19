Gobind: Malaysia is implementing 5G | one step closer to Malaysia

Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the launch of the 5G Showcase on April 18, 2019 in Putrajaya. – Photo by Mukhriz Hazim

LANGKAWI, January 19 – The launch of 5G demonstration projects (5GDP) tonight is an important milestone as Malaysia will be one step closer to implementing 5G in the near future, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

72 use cases are currently being demonstrated at 56 5G sites in six states. In Langkawi alone there are 35 use cases at 25 locations.

The use cases across the country cover nine different industries, namely agriculture; digital health care; Education; Entertainment / media; Manufacturing and processing; Oil and gas; intelligent city; smart transportation; and tourism.

“What we’re seeing now in Langkawi is a leap forward in the development of 5G technology, in which we are already presenting ongoing real-time use cases and working towards further research and development in these areas,” he said.

He imagined Langkawi as a “digital island” where technology is changing the way the island’s inhabitants work and live and how the island develops. – Bernama