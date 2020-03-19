God bless the grocery store workers by protecting our supply chains

Health workers and truck drivers have come to The Breitbart-Dot-Com already, and I’d just like to add our grocery store workers to this list.

Be it your local IGA, your local Ralph’s or your local mega-Walmart, as Americans prepare to quarantine themselves, they prepare to free Netflix from a Charmin throne, the people who download the trucks and store those increasingly empty shelves they put themselves. in disrepair, they are hovering over hard work that had just become much tougher and more dangerous.

Heavy cardboards. Cold refrigeration units Endless boxes that can be opened, unpacked, broken down and thrown away. Endless shelves to replace. Hang up work hours for low-paid pay and even though you risk getting sick …

We would be lost without these wonderful people, many of whom are seniors, those who are most at risk for Wuhan’s coronavirus, who were looking for a few extra hours to supplement their social security or just leave home.

Many of which are students. It’s kind of a sport now to sign up and laugh at Millennials and Generation Z guys out of here challenging orders for safe spacing, but let’s not forget the young people who work with their cash registers, downloaded the trucks, or as I saw the other morning. , helping a wheelchair-bound homeless man check his breakfast of day bread.

These people are as crucial to our supply chain as farmers and truck drivers, they are a vital part of this elite (yes, I said “elite”) group that continues to spin our world.

For the past few days, I have had the opportunity to speak with some grocery store managers and workers, and they tell me that there is a good spirit to keep up with the extra work. “People come together, there is a sense of camaraderie and a sense of community service,” one manager told me. “It’s exciting and unpredictable. But we are coming together to serve the community.”

“We know a lot of people shopping here. These are our neighbors,” he added.

Our local Walmart was a 24-hour shop, but as of last week it is only open from 6pm to 11pm. But one associate told me that the job is still 24 hours. “We still have three shifts and we use the hours (we are closed to the public) to keep the store clean. So no one misses the hours. Associates have more hours, which they like.”

The best news I’ve heard is that people who lost their jobs due to restaurant closures are finding work at Walmart. “We are hiring people from closed restaurants. They take hours. We are still looking for regular, regular employees, and everyone is happy to spend the hours.”

All this matches what I have personally seen. In my most recent burst shopping panic, I was flipping through one of our largest grocery stores.

They had just opened. Shortly after 6am, there were more employees filling the shelves than customers. Morale looked good as they approached, saying “good morning” and saying hello.

You know, I said this before, but the reality of what we’re doing is that it can’t really be articulated.

Let me use as an example …

If I stopped doing what I do for tomorrow, some of me would miss … for a while, and I would move on.

If everyone who does what I do for a living (punditry, columnists, comments) disappears tomorrow, some masochists may miss cable news, etc.

Going even further …

If everyone in the entertainment industry, everyone in sports and the media, everyone who writes, gets a ball; every artist, painter, performer, director, producer, dancer, singer, songwriter and poet will disappear tomorrow (and some have this economical stop), we would miss, we would miss the spices and seasoning for life, but we would move the day … Life would go on.

Try to imagine life without having to unload these trucks and store the shelves …

You can’t do it.

Because without them it is anarchy.

Many of the people who keep our world spinning are the working class … The woman shakes in the refrigeration unit as she fills the milk rack, the trucker who spends days and days away from her family, the plumbers and electricians. and counselors and road workers. and farmers and exterminators, office cleaners and ditch excavators.

And the workers at the grocery store.

There are no grocery store workers and no supply chain.

No supply chain, no civilization.

He waited for everyone outside, keeping our world spinning.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.