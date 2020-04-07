God Wants Us to Protect Life – Not Our Rituals

In the last few weeks, my English “stiff upper lip” has been tested to its limits. British tradition which calmly subdues emotions, stands strong and adopts the “spirit of Dunkirk” back in generations. But I finally broke down after conducting an online warning service for two prominent members of our friendly and friendly community who sadly gave up on the terrible effects of Covid-19. Their widows, who are both secluded, call each other through the teleconferencing platform to cheer each other up.

Even worse, I had to tell my own children what had happened. How do you convey the news to a child that they will never again see some familiar faces they know and love?

In mid-March, the British government imposed a set of cruel rules to slow the spread of the new corona virus, protect the most vulnerable and ease the pressure on our valuable National Health Service. Included in this law is the closure of all religious institutions and the cessation of ritual practices, educational events, and social gatherings. The only exception that remains is to carry out a funeral, with only close family members allowed to attend. The umbrella body of my community, the United Synagogue immediately responded with colleagues scrambling to send messages of consolation to their communities about the unprecedented closure of our holy places of worship.

Although it is technically permissible to pray alone, a fundamental principle of orthodox Jewish practice is to try to pray with a quorum of ten people who form the minimum to form a community, because there are many important parts of service that cannot be done individually. .

Praying together as a community, like many other communal activities, supports our religion. Indeed, the word religion itself comes from the Latin “relligo” which means “to connect, bind, or bind.” The word “synagogue” comes from the Greek word “syn-agein” which means “to unite.” The Hebrew form “beit knesset” means “meeting house.” And this is the great strength of all religious communities. We are bound together by our collective history, traditions and laws. We are a family. We pray together, eat together, celebrate together and mourn together.

But that strength has now become our weakness.

Orthodox Jews equate ritual observance with the performance of the Divine will. Our laws are sacred and irreversible, and our habits are proof of our unique culture and history. Many stories of Jewish heroes risking their lives to continue our heritage in the ghetto hell and European Nazi concentration camps. Before them, countless Jewish Spaniards were martyred, subject to the atos de fé of the inquisition, received public torture and execution instead of abandoning their Jewish faith. In the mid-17th century, Rabbi Shabbetai Kohen wrote his magnum opus on Jewish law while hiding from the Cossack massacre led by Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

But religious practice inevitably demands the highest sacrifice. Martyrdom is only subject to sanctions because of three main sins namely murder, idolatry and fornication. For every other law, one must leave everything to survive.

The cruel laws enacted by governments around the world to practice social distance and refrain from leaving home except for the most important trips, are the only way to protect the vulnerable by slowing the spread of this deadly virus and reducing pressure on our health care system .

While we have lost the most fundamental part of our communal life, religious leaders from various religions have used initiative and creativity to re-create our community online, teleconferencing our services and holding virtual events.

But many people have chosen to proceed as usual, defying explicit government orders and the direction of religious leaders, by arranging private communal services in homes, roads and parking lots. Rigidity, persistent determination to dogmatically continue communal religious practices in the face of threats such as COVID-19 is not intelligence or heroism. This is not equivalent to the hard tenacity to serve God displayed by our ancestors before the Cossacks, Spanish inquisitors or Nazi thugs. It is criminal, dangerous, and theological corruption that is corrupted from our religious values. Therefore, when this is over, I will have difficulty honoring such people in my community by inviting them to recite a blessing on reading the Torah in the synagogue: something we cannot offer to pagans.

Idolatry is not just an act of praying to a lifeless statue. The Medieval sage Maimonides explained that idol worship was defined as connecting divine power with something other than God. Anything can be an idol. But painfully, some have idolized the sacraments that are meant to bring us closer to God. Compared to the threats experienced by previous generations, we are not asked much. Resilience is less about brute strength and more about the ability to adapt in response to change. Right now, God wants us to protect life, not our rituals.

Rabbi Dr. Moshe Freedman is a rabbi of the New West End Synagogue in Bayswater London, Jewish Priest to Canary Wharf and co-chair of the Moral and Ethics Advisory Group for the Department of Health and Social Care.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.