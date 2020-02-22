[GODSMACK’s SULLY ERNA Under Fireplace For Spreading ‘False News’ About BERNIE SANDERS]

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna has come below fire for sharing a put up that has been flagged as component of Fb‘s initiatives to battle wrong information and misinformation on its information feed.

The publish in concern criticizes Democratic presidential applicant Sen. Bernie Sanders‘s program to elevate the bare minimum wage and present common health treatment to all Americans. It also cites Sanders‘s Medicare For All plan, a single, nationwide health and fitness insurance coverage program that would include everybody who life in the United States.

The Fb post falsely statements Sanders prompt placing a 52% tax on earnings above $29,000, so putting an undue tax burden on minimum-wage employees and building Sanders‘s proposed shell out enhance pointless. The 52% determine was earlier floated by Sanders as a prospective marginal tax charge for revenue higher than $10 million.

Erna, apparently unaware that the facts experienced been flagged as “false” by Facebook, shared the viral submit Friday night time (February 21) and provided the subsequent concept: “I do not get into political opinions and discussions typically bc I think it is really like faith. Every single just one has their desire and beliefs. And I will not tell you who I vote for and who I really don’t. And I you should not treatment to have this grow to be a thread or politics and hatred, But I will publish this just to make sure ‘my peeps’ see what ‘the wrong’ issue is to do. #thisguyisaclown #besmart We ALL go through is this comes about!!”

Soon after Erna manufactured his write-up, one particular enthusiast replied: “Atta boy Sully this is why you are my favorite artist. You are a good and really gifted person. In addition, you happen to be tunes has served me much more than you know. You claimed this publish was not making an attempt to begin detest and you are in actuality suitable absolutely everyone is entitled to their opinion it can be referred to as freedom of speech. But seem at all the people disagreeing with you and spreading the dislike. Screw the people today who are going to hate on you because of this article. Maintain becoming you gentleman.” This brought about an additional lover to reply: “if he’s so damn good why is he spreading pretend information lmao” A 3rd mentioned: “he’s sharing a little something that is incorrect, soooo not so intelligent in this instance.”

A limited time later, yet another admirer wrote: “Sully, I advise taking this submit down. Not for the reason that I disagree with the premise of what you’re attempting to say, but due to the fact the ‘math’ as it pertains to how income is taxed is entirely inaccurate. This does not depict what Ridiculous Bernie is suggesting at all. I’d get absent from this specific publish.”

Back again in 2004, Erna uncovered that he was not in favor of the Democratic applicant for President in that year’s election, telling Start Radio Networks: “I’m a Republican. I want Republican. I never necessarily want [incumbent Republican president George W.] Bush to get. I will not like that preference, but I gotta convey to you, I you should not genuinely believe in the Democrats possibly, person. I really don’t like the way they assume. I will not like, I you should not like Bush, I am going to notify you that, but I want a Republican in office environment.”

Above the years, Erna has also been vocal in his support of the troops, setting up all over two a long time in the past when a lover of GODSMACK wanted to use the band’s music in the U.S. Navy’s recruitment ads. The group’s song “Awake” began functioning in tv commercials for the Navy, which had some critics indicating that the band’s youthful viewers would now be affected to join the military services due to the fact of the well known tunes.