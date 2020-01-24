Godsticks release video for new single Surrender

Welsh prog rockers Godsticks have released video for their new single Surrender which you can watch fully below. The song comes from the band’s new album Inescapable, which will be released on Kscope on February 7. The song is about the continuous perfectionist issues of headman Darren Charles, about which you can read more in the next issue of Prog Magazine, available for purchase on February 4.

“I suppose Surrender is a lyrical reenactment of conversations I’ve had with myself about not surrendering to the obsessive and controlling parts of my personality,” Charles explains. “I always believed that my obsession at all costs” to achieve “was both the key to success and the fuel for ambition, but as the years went by, I noticed that I would focus so much on achieving goals that I explained the reasons I had forgotten what I had put in. A good example of this is playing live: I was always so obsessed with being able to make a perfect representation of each song every night that I forgot to be in the moment and enjoy the experience.

“In the end I realized that I didn’t enjoy anything and I found that I thought performance, big or small, was small. Although I wanted to change, there was a deep fear that if I were to dilute these strong aspects of my personality, I would drive to lose and focus to improve Over time, I have learned to control the obsession as much as possible by accepting that if I keep working hard, it is fine to enjoy the fruits of my work. learning to appreciate performance and realizing how happy I am to be able to write songs that people may want to hear has made it possible for me to enjoy music and therefore life, and it is a constant challenge to experience those contrasting parts of my being reconcile, and in that sense the music of Surrender is quite representative for me in the sense that it is equally dark and uplifting! ”

Godsticks plays the following live dates in April:

April 2: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club

April 3: London Black Heart

April 4: Edinburgh Opium

April 5: Manchester Gullivers

Tickets are available via the band’s Facebook page.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwWaI4bHWBg [/ embed]