Goergia football lands 2021 offensive tackle prospect

Georgia football has landed its fifth commitment of the 2021 cycle in the form of offensive tackle Micah Morris. He is a 4-star prospect who hails from Kingsland, Ga. He plays for Camden County High School.

Morris is also the fifth in-state commitment to join the Georgia program. He becomes the second offensive commitment in the class, joining 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Morris’ commitment bumps Georgia to the No. 14 spot, just behind Tennessee.

Morris is rated as the No. 73 player in the class and the No. 11 offensive tackle prospect. Morris does have the build and ability to possibly play guard at the next level for Georgia.

In addition to his commitment video, Morris also wrote a note thanking the many people who helped him get to this point.

Prior to his commitment, Morris had put out a final five of Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Florida State.

Georgia now has commitments from four of the state’s top 12 players and in excellent standing with a number of other elite players in the state.

Morris is the first offensive line commit in the class but likely won’t be the last, especially from the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs are heavily pursuing 4-star prospects Terrence Ferguson and Dylan Fairchild to go along with 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims, all of whom come from the state of Georgia.

Mims recently released a top-10 with the Bulldogs in the running.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrated the commitment on Twitter with his classic Go Dawgs.

Georgia football 2021 recruiting: commitments

Brock Vandagriff, 5-star quarterback from Bogart, Ga.: No. 12 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 31 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 5 in Rivals, No. 33 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback, No. 2 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Brock Vandagriff: Why the addition of 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff could be a great sign for in-state recruiting

David Daniel, 4-star defensive back from Woodstock, Ga.: No. 78 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 132 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 95 in Rivals, No. 35 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked athlete, No. 8 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on David Daniel: David Daniel: Elite DB trainer and former Bulldog Glenn Ford has an NFL parallel in mind

Micah Morris, 4-star offensive tackle from Kingsland, Ga: No. 72 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 92 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 86 in Rivals, No. 94 in ESPN, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 7 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Micah Morris: Micah Morris: The future criminal justice major is still a Georgia priority

Jonathan Jefferson 4-star defensive end from Douglasville, Ga.: No. 143 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 166 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 172 in Rivals, No. 150 in ESPN, No. 11 ranked strongside defensive end, No. 12 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Jonathan Jefferson: Jonathan Jefferson: 5 things to know about this week’s 2021 Georgia commit

Marlin Dean, 3-star defensive tackle from Elberton, Ga.: No. 408 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 27 DT in 247Sports rankings, No. 33 SDE in Rivals, Unranked via ESPN, No. 33 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Marlin Dean: Marlin Dean: It turns out the night UGA fell to Florida in hoops wasn’t a total loss

Georgia football 2021 recruiting: in-state targets

Amarius Mims, 5-star offensive tackle from Cochran, Ga.: No. 8 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 13 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 2 in Rivals, No. 27 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked offensive tackle, No. 1 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Amarius Mims: 5-star junior Amarius Mims: His ‘Junior Day’ visit to UGA made a big impact

Smael Mondon, 5-star linebacker from Dallas, Ga: No. 23 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 18 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 82 in Rivals, No. 11 in ESPN, No. 3 ranked outside linebacker, No. 3 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Smael Mondon: Nation’s No. 2 LB Smael Mondon Jr. sees ‘national championship’ future for Georgia

Deion Colzie, 4-star wide receiver from Athens, Ga: No. 46 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 44 player in 247sports rankings, No. 71 in Rivals, No. 71 in ESPN rankings, No. 5 wide receiver, No. 4 player form Georgia

Terrence Ferguson, 4-star offensive tackle from Fort Valley, Ga: No. 53 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 73 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 40 in Rivals, No. 90 in ESPN, No. 3 offensive guard, No. 5 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Terrence Ferguson: Nation’s No. 8 OT hasn’t let Georgia’s coaching transition affect his outlook

Barrett Carter, 4-star linebacker from Suwanee, Ga.: No. 54 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 74 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 35 in Rivals, No. 99 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked outside linebacker, No. 6 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Barrett Carter: Elite in-state LB Barrett Carter places Georgia among his top schools

Nyland Green, 4-star defensive back from Covington, Ga.: No. 98 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 27 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 169 in Rivals, No. 126 in ESPN, No. 13 ranked cornerback, No. 10 player from Georgia.

Cody Brown, 4-star running back from Lilburn, Ga.: No. 125 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 137 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 69 in Rivals, No. 233 in ESPN, No. 9 ranked running back, No. 11 player from Georgia.

Jayden Thomas, 4-star wide receiver from Atlanta: No. 183 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 247 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 122 in Rivals, No. 207 in ESPN, No. 36 wide receiver, No. 17 player from Georgia.

Chaz Chambliss, 4-star outside linebacker from Carrolton, Ga: No. 250 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 484 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 183 in Rivals, No. 209 in ESPN, No. 18 ranked outside linebacker, No. 20 player from Georgia.

Dylan Fairchild, 4-star offensive guard from Cumming, Ga: No. 343 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 188 player in 247Sports rankings, unranked in Rivals, unranked in ESPN, No. 20 ranked offensive guard, No. 30 player from Georgia:. DawgNation story on Fairchild:Dylan Fairchild: Georgia offer to 4-star OL was like ‘drinking from a fire hydrant’

