GoFundMe man’s birthday raises over $ 25 million for restaurants during coronavirus blackout

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attorney’s GoFundMe fundraiser raised more than $ 25,000 for restaurants that were closed during the coronavirus crisis.

C.J. Krawczyk started fundraising, S.O.S. Milwaukee (Save Our Spots), knowing he couldn’t go out for dinner on his birthday, so he opened an account on GoFundMe at 12:01 PM on Thursday, his birthday, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

He had more than $ 16,000 in donations until 5 p.m. that same day.

“Hey, friends. Today’s my birthday. (The big 4-6.) So far things are going well. My party is canceled, all restaurants are closed, no basketball to watch it. I don’t even play, my mom isn’t even supposed to visit, “she wrote in a Facebook post.

“With my (read: life) plans in the cribs, I urge everyone to do a little better by giving me a birthday present,” he added.

The aim of the campaign was to make sure that restaurants that were basic in the neighborhood had a safety net in difficult economic times.

Krawczyk posted another update on Facebook explaining that GoFundMe paused his campaign until he could provide further evidence on how the money he intends to raise will be used before reopening it.

“I will hand over the checks (putting them at a safe distance – at least six feet) for human collection – or else I will provide the money by electronic transfer. I hope to start doing this as soon as the weekend.” answered.

Other organizations also create relief campaigns for displaced restaurant workers, including the U.S. National Charitable Foundation Bartender, which has established an emergency care program for bartenders and accepts donations.