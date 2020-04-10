Goggleboks fans in hysteria when the stars react to the Tiger King Netflix

Gogglebox families will be witnessing today Tiger King (photo: Netflix / Channel 4)

Goggleboks fans went into hysteria after the show’s families watched the Netflix Tiger King series.

The Netflix series focuses on the known exotic animal breeder Joe Exotic and makes everyone talk, so of course the Gogglebox cast had to react to that, right?

Families witnessed everything the show had to offer about Joe Exotic, from a career in country music to marriage to Travis Maldonado, and most importantly, his dispute with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

And it’s safe to say that everyone was a little shocked when watching the show, if their faces are in sight.

Fans watching at home stayed at the seams after the cast’s reaction to the Tiger King, and many think it’s better than watching the show itself.

“#Gogglebox watching Tiger King has finished this episode !!” – wrote an excited fan on Twitter. “Hahahaa … simply fantastic! Real tearsssss !! ‘

Families were shocked while watching the program (photo: channel 4)

Another said: “There is only one thing better than watching #TigerKing on Netflix … watching the #gogglebox responsive cast!”

“#Gogglebox watching #tigerking is the best thing that happened to television this year,” wrote a tweet.

David and Steven couldn’t believe their eyes (photo: channel 4)

Fans at home found it funny (Photo: Channel 4)

While the delighted Twitter user added: “It was a difficult week, but seeing my two loves meet so much that it was worth it.

“That’s right, kids, #TigerKing is on # Gogglebox.”

#Gogglebox watching Tiger King on top of this episode !! Hahahaa … simply fantastic! Real tearsssss !! ð ˜ ð ð ˜ ˜

– Laura Davies (@laura_w_davies) April 10, 2020

It was a tough week, but seeing my two loves meet so much that it was worth it. That’s the right kids, #TigerKing is on #Gogglebox ðŸ˜ € ˜

– Sarah Fortescue (@sarahforty) on April 10, 2020

However, this is not the first time that some members of the Gogglebox cast have seen the series – Umar Siddiqui has already seen the Netflix series, which he called “one of the best things on television.”

Just before today’s episode screening, Channel 4 announcer also emphasized that families continued to follow government guidelines and isolate themselves at home during the coronavirus pandemic, after some fans complained that they “broke” social distance rules.

This happens after the series was hit by complaints from Ofcom from angry viewers, and some of them turned to social media to share their opinions.

Gogglebox broadcasts on Fridays at 21:00 on channel 4.

