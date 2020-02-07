Gogglebox Australia: The Jacksons announce that they have ended the show

Gogglebox Australia family The Jacksons have announced that they will leave the show after 10 seasons.

The Jacksons, who have been featured on the series for five years, announced on February 7 that they said goodbye before the new season.

“We as a family would like to thank you very much for all the years that we have spent on Gogglebox,” said a statement.

The Jacksons: mother Stacey, father Grant, Corey, Britney, Jesse, Chase, Kane and Nate, with Corey being the only non-goggle boxer in the family. (Instagram)

“The show changed our lives in many ways. We were able to do something unique and special as a family and loved every minute!”

The family, which consists of mother Stacey, father Grant and their six children – Corey, Britney, Jesse, Chase, Kane and Nate – wants to watch “from the other side of the screen”.

The Jackson is on gogglebox. (Instagram)

They continued: “To all fans, thank you for hugging us. We will continue to be part of the Gogglebox family, only now it will be from the other side of the screen. We wish them all the best for the future and many Thank you for being a huge part of the # GoggleboxAU family. “

The Jackson News comes after Adam Densten and Symon Lovett announced last year that they would not be returning to the eleventh season of the program.

The upcoming season of Gogglebox will feature Lee and Keith, Anastasia and Faye, Tim and Leanne, the Daltons, the Sylberys, the Delpechitras and new parents Matty and Sarah Marie.

Foxtel is expected to announce some new performers for the Logie Award-winning show in the coming weeks.

