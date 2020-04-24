Gogglebox viewers accuse of violating “social distance guidelines”

The viewers accused Ellie and Izzi of breaking the rules of social distance (photo: channel 4)

Goggleboks viewers once again went crazy after accusing the program of not following the “distance from the community” guidelines.

Although the Channel 4 narrator stated that he was following the guidelines prior to the program, viewers were still not happy about it.

Fans were particularly frustrated by the sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, who live in separate houses, but still sit one sofa apart in the series.

Government guidelines state that families living in different homes should not see each other to stop the further spread of coronavirus.

Viewers quickly hurried to social media to share their frustration about it.

One of the tweets: “I don’t quite understand how they can publish this broadcast, saying,” all our gogglebox families distance themselves in society, “when one of them literally moves homes wanting they don’t want to.”

Sisters Ellie and Izzi live in separate houses (Photo: Jude Edginton)

Another comment: “Can anyone comment on what Ellie and Izzi are doing, please, because no one answered? They are not social distancing, and because we must AND our plans are suspended, it is not fair to us if they break the rules. “

“All Goggleboxers stick to social distance”

Except last week, Ellie and Izzi didn’t live together (maybe they still haven’t?) ÐŸ¤ “#GOGGLEBOX

Very confused, how does Ellie and Izzy film the #Gogglebox together? They don’t live in the same house ðŸ¤ “

Another week has passed where I haven’t seen my family, but Ellie still appears in Izzi on #Gogglebox. Amazing! @ Channel4

Added: “Even if Ellie / Izzi follow the social distance guidelines, they don’t sit 2 meters apart.”

This is not the first time Gogglebox has been affected by concerns, because after last week’s expedition, Ofcom received 163 complaints from viewers accusing the Channel 4 series of breaking the rules of social distance.

Another hundred repeated their shouts, and Channel 4 was forced to explain: “Most families live together, but where they don’t, they follow the PHE (Public Health England) guidelines.

“Gogglebox will only film with families where it’s safe. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount. ”

The current coronavirus pandemic has caused Britain to be closed for four weeks, which means that members of different households should not get mixed up or visit their homes.

Metro.co.uk contacted Gogglebox for comment.

Gogglebox returns on Friday at 21:00 on channel 4.

