Gogglebox viewers are outraged at the “spoilers” of the Killing Eve 3 season

Goggleboks fans were pissed off after the Friday program (photo: channel 4)

Googlebox viewers were furious on Friday evening after spoilers from the new Killing Eve series appeared on Channel 4.

The popular program, in which we basically watch other people watching TV, showed clips from the second episode of the third season of Killing Eve, which was not broadcast on TV yet.

The second show of the hit series, featuring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will be shown on BBC One on Sunday evening, but for those eager fans who can’t wait, you can now watch it on BBC iPlayer.

Although hardcore fans who like to watch it on TV, they were not happy after Gogglebox broadcast several spoilers and took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Thank you #GOGGLEBOX for the #KillingEve spoiler. Just because it’s in iPlayer doesn’t mean we all watched it. Some of us are waiting until Sunday evening …

Sophie and Pete don’t look too happy either (Photo: Patrick Sobers_MOL)

Gogglebox viewers went to social media to share their disappointment (photo: channel 4)

Another comment: “Note to yourself: stay away from #Gogglebox episodes if you don’t want to know what happened at Killing Eve. Oh baby oh baby oh baby

I love #gogglebox, but I don’t love when it shows #KillingEve episodes I haven’t seen … it was the first and second episode … I only saw the first … I’m at the old school and waiting until Sunday nights

– Lynne Latte â˜ • ðŸ “š (@LynneMcHugh) April 24, 2020

While one was crazy: “Has #GOGGLEBOX just showed the second episode #KillingEve!? It wasn’t on TV yet !! “

Well, thank you #GOGGLEBOX for spoilers that not everyone is watching # KillingEve on iplayer .. idiots ðŸ˜’ðŸð ’

– ð ™ ð ¨ð ž ð € ð §ð §ð ž ð † ð ®ð ¥ ð ¥ ð ¢ ð ¯ð žð «(@ZoeAnneGulliver) April 24, 2020

Thank you #GOGGLEBOX for spoiling Sunday Christmas Eve! We’re only in episode 1 of a 3 series

– I was a child in the 1980s (@ sharonp97205240) April 24, 2020

After the Sunday part of Killing Eve, the third episode of the new series will be released on iPlayer on Monday morning around 6 am – the next day after broadcast in the US at BBC America.

The other six episodes will appear one after the other over the next six weeks.

The transmission deadline for the new series has been accelerated by two weeks following the coronavirus blockade – good news for those of us who are looking for something new to watch when we’re at home.

In an interview with Hollywood reporter Sarah Barnett, president of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said: “Season three director Suzanne Heathcote is taking Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more exciting, twisted and surprising than ever before. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed. “

Metro.co.uk contacted Gogglebox for comment.

Googlebox broadcasts on Friday at 21:00 on channel 4.

