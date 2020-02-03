Gold and Bentleys: Lebanese Spend Lots to Save Savings | money

A picture taken on January 28, 2020 shows billboards in the Safra area north of Beirut. – AFP picture

BEIRUT, February 2 – Companies close and restaurants are half empty, but in the darkness of Lebanon’s worst economic crisis for decades, luxury jewelers, super car dealers and art galleries are doing lively business.

Some Lebanese fear that their savings may disappear with the collapse of the banking sector. They pull cash from their accounts and buy the most expensive goods they can get their hands on.

Banks have imposed restrictions on withdrawals and overseas transfers, and have caused some depositors to use bank checks to spend savings that they fear would otherwise be used up by a haircut or devaluation.

“Our sales have tripled since November,” said Karl Kenaan, a real estate agent from Beirut. “There is a great demand.”

Companies that encourage Lebanese to dump their savings by investing in real estate have launched advertising campaigns on billboards and on social media.

“People want to diversify their investments as a precaution against the threat that hangs over the banking sector and local currency,” said Kenaan.

To be on the safe side, many choose to buy apartments and houses outside of Lebanon because they fear that the real estate market may collapse.

“Secure your savings with a property investment in Greece that you can pay for in Lebanon,” says a Facebook ad for a real estate agency.

Gold is golden

The Lebanese pound has been officially linked to the dollar since 1997, but has recently lost a third of its value on the parallel market.

Given the prospect that after years of economic mismanagement and corruption, Lebanon may restructure its debt or default on payment, many Lebanese fear that an official devaluation of the pound will limit their savings.

The loss of confidence in a banking sector that once provided national pride has led to deposits in Lebanon plummeting by $ 12 billion in the first eleven months of 2019.

The deposits were fueled for years by the inflow of funds from the huge Lebanese diaspora and from the Gulf region, which were attracted by high interest rates.

However, these interest rates have dropped significantly since December, which prevents depositors abroad and domestically from depositing their money in the bank.

Despite the controls the banks have used to prevent capital flight, Lebanese depositors can still request checks to buy goods that they believe are not impaired or that can be easily resold abroad.

“More and more customers are buying gold coins, necklaces, bracelets and necklaces only for their monetary value,” said a jeweler, whose business has 14 branches nationwide.

A car dealer who also asked not to be identified said that Lamborghinis and Bentleys, who sometimes fetched $ 400,000, were still in demand, “although car sales are generally declining.”

Art in the shopping cart

“Sure, these cars are gradually losing value, but for many buyers it’s not about losing everything,” he said.

Works of art, a traditional, safe investment in times of crisis, are exhibited in the angular galleries of Beirut.

“Lately I’ve had visits from people I’ve never seen in my gallery,” said one owner. “They basically want to see the largest paintings, buy the most expensive pieces.”

Those who are unsure of what to spend their money on pull out as much cash as possible from the bank and keep it at home.

According to bank officials, $ 3 billion has been withdrawn from banks and hoarded at home since September, triggering a rush to safes.

“Our sales have increased 50 percent,” said Khalil Chehab, a retailer specializing in safes and lockers.

“The banks used to be our main customers before the crisis broke. Now their customers are coming to us,” he said, adding that some buyers were willing to spend up to $ 20,000 on high-quality safes.

“People don’t want to make any profits anymore. They just want to save their money at all costs. “- AFP