Gold Coast, residents of River North robbed: Chicago police

The Chicago police are warning Gold Coast and River North residents of a series of robberies that occurred in the Near North Side neighborhoods last month.

In each incident, a group of two or three men attacks and robs someone before fleeing a white SUV, the Chicago police said.

The majority of the robberies took place in the evening, between December 24 and January 16, police said. They happened in:

The 900 block from North DeWitt Place;

The 200 block from East Pearson Street;

The 800 block from North DeWitt Place;

The 900 block from North DeWitt Place;

The 200 block from East Chestnut Street;

The 600 block from North La Salle Drive;

The 200 block from East Delaware Place;

It is 200 blocks from East Walton Street and

The 800 block from North DeWitt Place.

The suspects are described as 20- to 25-year-old men who stand 5 feet-6 to 6-feet and weigh 145 to 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

