Gold is falling from a one-month high as stocks rise as the virus slows

Gold fell 0.5 percent to $ 1,654.26 an ounce at 7:35 a.m. GMT, reaching $ 6767.40 after reaching a one-month high earlier in the day. The metal rose 2.8 percent on Monday.

Reuters

latest update: April 7, 2020, 1:51 PM IST

Gold stocks fell to a one-month high on Tuesday as stocks slowed in new cases of the virus, but concerns about the economic cause of the epidemic have limited losses.

Michael McCarthy, senior strategist at CMC Markets, said a return was expected.

“But it’s very clear that the trend is bullish in the short term. The stockbroker doesn’t weigh gold because it gathers next to its stock overnight … It seems like a serious relationship between the reverse and the relationship between gold and assets.” There is growth. “

Asian stocks were looking for signs of declining coronavirus mortality in US stock markets.

The United States is restraining itself for its toughest week as the number of ascents rises to more than 10,000, while across the Atlantic Ocean, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in the throes of worsening COVID-19V symptoms. , Underwent special care.

There have been reports of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s support for a state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and six other districts.

McCarthy said a low-interest environment and more economic concerns could break the gold, even at $ 1,700 in the coming weeks and months.

In an effort to shift money to emerging economies, central banks have turned to quantitative easing or large-scale purchases of government bonds and other financial assets.

Jeffrey Holly, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note: “On the technical front, the price of gold will be $ 1,680 and more than $ 1,700 an ounce.”

US gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $ 1,709.40, boosting prices in London, raising concerns that the closure of the refinery and logistical constraints could offset shipments of ingots to the United States. To be able to meet the requirements of the contract.

The increase was made despite CME Group’s measures on the Comex exchange to ease concerns and ensure the supply of the London Bullion Association.

Palladium rose 2.4 percent to $ 2020.31 an ounce, while platinum rose 1 percent to $ 742.33.

Silver rose 1.7 percent to $ 15.24 an ounce, hitting a three-week high.

