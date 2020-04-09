Gold is slowly rising as the dollar shows its weakness against the virus

The price of silver rose 0.1% to $ 1647.94 an ounce at 0312 GMT, rising four weeks to $ 1,671.40 on Tuesday. US gold futures traded flat at $ 1.683.40 an ounce.

Reuters

latest update: April 9, 2020, 11:52 AM IST

Gold prices rose sharply on Thursday as weakening sentiment rose, raising hopes that the outbreak of the Crowe virus would peak.

Stephen Ines, chief market strategist at AxiCorp Financial Services, said in a note that the dollar will continue to be supported by a weak indicator of gold prices.

He added: “In the last 24 hours, with the stabilization of emotions and the beginning of increase, transactions have decreased in the last 24 hours.

Asian stocks rose, tracking Wall Street gains and risk-sensitive currencies were optimistic that the epidemic would peak. The dollar changed slightly after falling 0.1% against key competitors early in the session. This week has dropped 0.6%.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday efforts would be made to remotely control the virus, even if the state has the highest number of deaths in the United States in a single day.

US President Donald Trump has said he would like to reopen the economy with a “big bang”, but that the number of casualties will drop.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Agency for Disease Control said no signs of an outbreak had been reported.

ANZ analyst Daniel Hines said stronger stock prices had reduced investors’ employment for gold, but did not completely eliminate it, adding that the metal was also a close asset to the oil market.

Future crude trading is expected to see the world’s largest oil producers cut production by agreeing to a demand for Crown Virus.

According to Reuters, new coronavirus infections have infected more than 1.41 million people worldwide and the death toll has risen to 83,400.

In an effort to support the economies affected by the outbreak, the governments and central banks around the world have launched unprecedented financial, financial and monetary incentives.

As the appetite for ingots fades, stocks on the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed gold exchange, continue to rise.

Palladium rose 0.1% to $ 2,176.73 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $ 730.15 an ounce, reaching a three-week high on Wednesday.

Silver Silver rose 0.1 percent to $ 15.06 an ounce on Tuesday.

