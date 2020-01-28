Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson jokes that he manipulated it fairly and honestly

Tom Gleeson still refuses to take his 2019 Gold Logie win too seriously.

The comedian and moderator of Hard Chat hilariously clarified what he had to do against the tough competition in the wake of The Project on Tuesday.

Co-host Carrie Bickmore informed us that Gleeson had promoted Lighten Up for his new comedy show. “I’m assuming this is based on your award-winning speech from Logies, in which you told us everything we need to brighten up.”

Gold Logie’s winner, Tom Gleeson, defended his “brightening” claim following “The Project” on Tuesday. (Network 10)

“Yes, I told people to relax because I want people to join in and not take themselves too seriously.” After a playful pause, he added, “Like some in the industry, Carrie, they took themselves too seriously.”

He added to the great laughter of the audience: “For my critics of my Gold Logie win, I just want to tell them that I did it fairly and honestly.”

Receiving his top prize at last year’s TV Week Logie Awards, Gleeson memorably repeated this assessment and criticized some who thought he was making the Logies a joke.

Back-to-back candidate Amanda Keller, who claimed that Gleeson made fun of her hard work, “is unlikely to attend the awards in 2020,” according to The Living Room co-star Miguel Maestre.

“I don’t think she’s interested, I don’t think she’ll ever go,” said Maestre that I’m a celebrity. Get me out of here, roommates of The Living Room’s host and Dancing With The Stars.

“I think Amanda deserves the Gold Logie.”

After a ruthless campaign to win Gold Logie, the Most Popular Personality Award on Australian television, Gleeson looked just as shocked as anyone when Rebecca Gibney read his name out, proving that his week-long dirty campaigns had actually paid off.

“People say people were offended by my win, but the box office suggested that it wasn’t,” Gleeson continued with The Project.

“I’ve never sold so many tickets. I’m in Perth this weekend and it’s all sold out, (so) I’ve added an extra show. So the gold logic works when it comes to postponing some bloody units! “

A Current Affair was on the Logies red carpet in 2019 and asked some former Gold Logie winners and nominees, as well as other stars, about their assessment of Gleeson’s tactics.

“I think this gleeso has gone too far. I think he is an absolute 24-carat gold smuggler,” joked Karl Stefanovic.

“This unscrupulous approach has nothing to do with show business,” said actor Sam Neill.

“If he wins it this year by making it a fat joke, I’ll stick it on his big bald head,” said Grant Denyer, who won Gold Logie the year before. Gleeson became famous for the result of his # Denyer4Gold social media campaign.

