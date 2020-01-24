Gold mine collapse in Tasmania: “Very unlikely” workers survive

The mission to rescue a trapped mine worker in western Tasmania has turned into a salvage operation for the man’s body, police say.

The operation to find the worker with a thermal imaging drone and a robot camera started after colleagues reported him missing around 4 a.m. yesterday.

The man worked in a loader on the lower floors of the mine and filled a truck while PYBAR Mining Services boss Brendan Rouse told reporters on the night shift.

“It was the truck driver who found that he didn’t come back with the next load,” said Rouse.

“We are all obviously desperate.”

The Henty gold mine is approximately 200 km southwest of Launceston. (Google Maps)

Three employees discovered much of the collapsed earth in the area where he had worked, about 20 minutes underground.

An additional drone with more sensitive three-dimensional laser technology was used overnight to detect signs of life, but none were found.

The extent of the rock fall meant that the man’s survival was “highly unlikely”.

“The amount of earth and rock and the current situation mean that he is very unlikely to survive,” the police said in a statement.

“It is very sad for everyone (sic) his family and relatives and the West Coast community and our thoughts are with them.

“We will continue to recover the mine, which is likely to take some time, but it is not possible to say how long it will take.”

The mine operators PYBAR Mining Services have stopped operating the mine until it is rescued.

Australian union secretary Daniel Walton said the union was also on site to help workers and emergency services with the rescue operation.

“We have reached our members and talked to a number of workers who are understandably shaken,” he said in a statement.

“In such circumstances, rescue operations are extremely delicate and delicate, and our full support lies with the specialists.”