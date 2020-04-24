Gold prices are declining in terms of profitability, but eyes on the week are worried about Coronavirus

Prices rose to more than $ 1,738.58 over the week on Thursday, boosted by rising hopes for more US stimulus.

Reuters

latest update: April 24, 2020, 10:18 AM IST

Gold fell on Friday as investors made a profit after a 1 percent increase in the previous session, but weak economic data from the United States and Europe have kept the ingot for weekly gains due to the Coronavirus novel.

Gold fell 0.6 percent to $ 1,721.15 an ounce as of 3:45 a.m. GMT, but has risen about 2.2 percent so far.

Prices rose to more than $ 1,738.58 on Thursday, boosted by hopes of further US stimulus, especially after rising unemployment claims to 26 million in the past five weeks.

US gold futures traded slightly at $ 1.744.70 an ounce.

“We only saw a slight decline in gold last night just because of such a large gathering,” said Kyle Rhodes, an analyst at IG Markets.

Asian stocks and futures traded lower, raising doubts about progress in drug production for COVID-19 and new evidence of US economic losses.

The dollar, which had been at its highest level for nearly two weeks on Thursday, kept gold appetite curious.

US lawmakers on Thursday provided $ 484 billion in coronavirus funding for small businesses and hospitals, pushing the total cost of the crisis to an unprecedented $ 3 trillion.

EU leaders have agreed to build a trillion-euro emergency fund to help cure the epidemic.

“While gold profitability has risen, the central bank’s global stimulus will continue to be fraudulent as the real rate remains negative,” Stephen Ines, head of trade and market strategy at SPI’s asset management, said in a note. ”

Gold, which is considered a safe haven during economic or political uncertainties, tends to benefit from central banks’ broad stimulus measures, as it is known to protect against inflation and currency debt.

With more than 2.64 million reported cases worldwide, it has led governments and central banks around the world to eliminate unprecedented financial and monetary support for the economy.

Economic activity in the eurozone has not stopped this month as the Crown Virus has forced governments around the world to impose locks and firms to defuse tools and shut down their businesses.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 1.1 percent to $ 2,000.35 an ounce, but was on track for its fourth straight weekly decline.

Platinum rose 1.3 percent to $ 764.81 an ounce, while silver fell 1.0 percent to $ 15.15 an ounce.

