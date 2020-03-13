Gold prices plummet by over $ 1,000 as investors liquidate assets for fear of coronavirus – Business News

Gold prices fell 1097 to 42,600 dinars for 10 grams in the national capital of Delhi on Friday as investors liquidated everything they could to cover the losses from panic sales due to a coronavirus outbreak. The yellow metal closed at 43,697 for 10 grams in the previous session.

“Gold prices have fallen further and are on track to record their biggest weekly decline in almost seven years, as a bunch of global stocks have forced investors to cover margins. Significant sell-offs will put further pressure on gold as investors liquidate positions to meet margin calls, “said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Commodities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Silver prices also fell by 1,574, 44,130 rounds per kilogram, from 45,704 rubles per kilogram on Thursday.

“There is a lot of panic in the market and even safe haven assets are getting thrown out to cover wiping losses,” Damani added.

“Friday’s gold prices were changing and international gold prices were nearing $ 1,585 after we witnessed a sellout on Thursday evening,” HDFC senior securities analyst Tapan Patel said. The 24-karat spot gold in Delhi was trading lower by more than Rs 1,000 per appreciation, Patel said.

Globally, gold traded higher at $ 1,584 an ounce, while silver traded lower at $ 15.65 an ounce.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee made a recovery in the afternoon, trading 36 points higher against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank gave up maintaining sufficient liquidity in a panic-stricken currency market.

The benchmark indices on Friday saw their highest recovery on the day after reaching the 10% lower mark for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.

After stopping for 45 minutes, the market came to an abrupt recovery when the Indian securities and stock market regulator stepped in to convince investors.

