Gold Rush: The San Francisco 49ers go to Super Bowl LIV after joining Green Bay Packers 37-20 | National sports ran by

SANTA CLARA, California. – It should be different this time.

Throughout the week, head coach Matt LaFleur and his Green Bay Packers did their best to dismiss what had happened at Levi’s Stadium 56 days earlier. The 29-point victory for the San Francisco 49ers on November 24? No matter. They all insisted that this would have nothing to do with Sunday’s NFC Championship Game rematch. It’s not like the Packers start the game 29 points behind the scoreboard, is it?

Good …

Because the defense didn’t get a grip on the 49s that Raheem Mostert ran back in the first half – when Mostert carried the ball 14 times for an astonishing 160 yards and three touchdowns – and the offense led by Aaron Rodgers that made two sales and this did not happen In the first 30 minutes, the Packers were again one third behind and made a 27-0 half-time deficit on the way to a demoralizing defeat of 37:20.

So it actually was. It was different. It was worse

Not only because they had an even worse start than last time, but also because it was a time of doom.

“With all the changes this post-season, the installation of a new system, a new program to get to that point, you thought it was special because it didn’t really make sense,” said Rodgers. “It felt almost the way it should be. So that’s a little more disappointing. I don’t have as many years ahead as I did behind me. So it’s more disappointing. “

Yes, the Packers’ Super Bowl LIV dreams faded as they did just about everything they did in their first encounter with the 49ers when they lost 0-23 at half time and 37-8 lost had. The 49ers meanwhile made it look indescribably simple again and will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2nd in the Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.

The defeat was Packers’ third loss in the NFC championship in six years after the team came under pressure in the 2014 NFC championship game in Seattle and suffered a defeat in the 2016 NFC championship game in Seattle.

“We did a lot of great things this year. It doesn’t hurt to end it. I love this team and I love what these guys are about, ”said LaFleur. “We have some good people who are really hurting now. Hopefully we will use it as motivation to return to this point in the future.”

Tom Oates scores top marks for Green Bay Packers’ defeat by San Francisco 49ers in NFC title game (37:20)

It was amazing how incapable the Packers’ apparently improved run defense against Mostert was, who ended the game with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carry – a breathtaking average of 7.6 yards per carry.

“I looked up (on the scoreboard) and Mostert had 20 baby carriers for 200 meters,” complained LaFleur. “And it won’t make it.”

Mostert ran past Green Bay’s defense and painfully remembered another post-season in San Francisco when the 49ers celebrated a 45:31 win in the 2012 NFC Divisional Playoffs with Colin Kaepernick’s 181-yard NFL quarterback record.

“The guy just beat us up all night,” said experienced cornerback Tramon Williams, who was part of this team in 2012. “And I speak, it was not a small hole. It was a huge hole. It came downhill. I was in Cleveland with this child and he is fast. He is fast on the move. This boy made some money tonight, I can tell you say. “

Mostert was so dominant that 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards in the first half and only tried another pass after 8 minutes and 5 seconds and San Francisco had a 34-20 lead. Garoppolo ended the game with 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards.

“He didn’t have to play much at all. For the most part it was won on the floor,” said LaFleur of Garoppolo.

The 49ers built a 27-0 lead by leading the Packers defense with Mostert and with a Packers offensive that turned the ball twice – in a falsified exchange between Corey Linsley and Rodgers and in an interception by Rodgers on a passport destined for Geronimo Allison.

The Packers had already beaten 17-0 before sales, but the back and forth brought a 27-yard goal from Robbie Gould to 20-0, and the interception led to Mostert’s third touchdown in the first half, an 18-yard -Player with 45 seconds until halftime, then it is 27-0.

“I thought there was a chance when it was 17-0 and we started to work together aggressively,” said LaFleur. “And then we had the wrong exchange. Shoot, we haven’t had one of them all season. ‘

Rodgers, who ended the game 31 out of 39 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a pass rating of 97.2: “I think today’s course was again a microcosm of our season. Inefficiency has caught up with us a few times and put us in difficult situations.

“I said it last week, the window is open to us. And that’s the exciting thing. It doesn’t make that feeling easier, but it’s very exciting as we go forward. ‘

The Packers made it onto the scoreboard in the first half of the second half when they started and got away without crowding. Rodgers completed three passes for 34 yards to Davante Adams to set up a 9-yard touchdown catch-and-run back through Aaron Jones.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Mostert immediately returned to work, although 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was kind enough to lighten his load by handing the ball to broad receiver Deebo Samuel, who scored 43 of 79 yards across the 49ers on the Way to Mostert’s fourth touchdown, a 22-yarder that pushed the lead back to 34-7.

In the fourth quarter, Packers managed to improve cosmetics with two touchdown drives. Rodgers met Graham for a 42-yard win (after a game that was originally scheduled for a 43-yard touchdown before a retake) to set up Jones’ 1-yard touchdown crash and Adams hit for a 65-yard Win to set up Jace Sternberger’s 8-yard touchdown catch and shorten the lead to 31-20.

But the 49ers responded, picking up all hopes that arose within 11 points on the Packers line. They forced the Packers to use all of their time-outs during a methodical, time-consuming trip that took almost 5 minutes and ended with a 42-yard gould field goal, making it a 3-point game.

And when the last Rodgers prayer for Adams, 67 meters in the air, was intercepted 1:48 by Richard Sherman, the celebration of the 49ers began.

“There is only one team that is happy at the end of the year,” said LaFleur. “I know we have done a lot of great things (this season). But the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl. If you don’t, you will be disappointed.

“You know how difficult it is to get to this point. It is extremely difficult. We had a lot of problems. We won many tight ball games this year. We stayed very healthy. I thought we had a chance to do that. And when you run out, it’s disappointing. ‘

