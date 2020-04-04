Goldberg will face Braun Strowman Tonight

The first night of WrestleMania 36 has begun and it will be memorable when WWE presents its biggest show without spectators.

The current corona virus pandemic has forced WWE to move the “Showcase of the Immortals” to two nights and detained it at its Performance Center in Orlando – along with other undisclosed locations.

WWE announced the arrangement for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 during the Kickoff show with the top two matches being the battle of the Universal Women’s Championship and RAW.

Becky Lynch, a year from winning the RAW Women’s Championship and SmackDown, will now have her life’s struggle against former NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler.

Baszler made his presence felt a few months ago when he attacked Lynch and bit his neck, but the “Surrender of Sorceration” had eliminated the entire RAW Women’s division in his quest to win the title.

On the other hand, what was originally a place for Roman Government, Goldberg will now take Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. Goldberg won the title of “The Fiend” at the Super Showdown event in February, but Roman withdrew from the match because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Can Strowman win a title that has been avoided many times with such short notice?

Here is the list of matches confirmed for tonight:

Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn (c) – Intercontinental Championship Match

Kabuki Warriors vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross – Women’s Tag Team Championship Game

Morrison (c) vs Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso – SmackDown Tag Team Match Ladder Match

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler – RAW Women’s Championship Match

Elias vs King Corbin

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker

Goldberg (c) vs Strowman – WWE Universal Championship Match

WWE announced two more matches on Saturday to add a WrestleMania card. The first is a single battle between Drew Gulak and Cesaro. Gulak has allied with Daniel Bryan to fight Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, so it’s a matter of time before the two will collide.

Can a former explorer-class champion get his first win on the “grandest stage of all”?

The other is a match between Liz Morgan and Natalya. Both don’t have much history together, but both women are in the latest Elimination Chamber and whoever wins can use that momentum to compete for the chances of the RAW Women’s Championship after WrestleMania.

It is not certain on which day they will fall, but it is likely that each of them will be at the kickoff event.

Much is expected to come down tonight and maybe one or two changes to the title. This is all that happened on the first night of WrestleMania 36.

WWE

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 NIGHTS 1 RESULTS

Drew Gulak vs Cesaro – Kickoff Show Match

Cesaro won through Pinfall after Airplane Spin on his shoulder

Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross – Women’s Tag Team Championship Game

JBL commented with Michael Cole

Bliss Kairi pin after Twisted Bliss

Sami Zayn Promo