[golden-agreement-finalists-confirmed:-whole-outcomes-from-london]

RINGSIDE 22/02/2020

The #GoldenContract super-light-weight and featherweight finals have been confirmed soon after an great evening at York Hall.

Ohara Davies will clash with lengthy-time rival Tyrone McKenna in the super-light-weight division, while Ryan Walsh will meet up with Jazza Dickens to come to a decision who gets the everyday living-switching deal at featherweight.

A phenomenal ambiance established the phase for some certainly unbelievable motion as Davies halted the valiant Jeff Ofori, McKenna edged Mohamed Mimoune on factors, Walsh felled and outpointed the beforehand-unbeaten Tyrone McCullagh and Dickens pipped Leigh Wooden in a thriller.

There have been wins on the undercard for Burim Ahmeti, William Hamilton, Inder Singh Bassi and Elliot Whale.

Here’s all you will need to know…

JAZZA DICKENS bt LEIGH Wood MD10

WBO European featherweight title

Dickens: “I have a lot of respect for Leigh right after that. You will get no disrespect amongst Ryan and I ahead of the ultimate possibly.”

RYAN WALSH bt TYRONE McCULLAGH UD10

Walsh: “Tyrone is hoping to outscore you. He’s making an attempt to nick rounds but what I did not hope was what he took. That is just one challenging, tricky gentleman. I have to credit rating my opponent.

“That’s the most I’ve operate around in a ring my full lifetime. I sustained a good rate and I’m so satisfied I listened to my staff when it arrived to finding him. I have hardly ever fought any individual like him and he’s provided me so a lot.”

TYRONE McKENNA bt MOHAMED MIMOUNE UD10

WBC International super-lightweight title

McKenna: “It was very tricky. He’s ranked ninth in the entire world with the WBC. He’s a elegant operator and a stylish fighter.

“I imagine I won the 1st four rounds. He won a couple of in the center and then Pete Taylor instructed me I had to acquire these final two rounds. I went out, showed my coronary heart and in the close I considered I gained 6 rounds to four.”

OHARA DAVIES bt JEFF OFORI TKO6

Davies: “I was amazed by his chin. I strike him with shot soon after shot and I was stunned he was however on his ft. I consider he can go much in the activity of boxing.

“I really do not think persons can dwell with my electricity when I land that much. Now we have got the significant last we all desired.”

BURIM AHMETI bt Ryan Hibbert PTS4

Ahmeti: “I’ve got fairly a couple of mates and that was only 50% of what preferred to come. We have been functioning in the health club and it is my very first one particular back again in a whilst so we labored off the jab and experienced fun.”

ELLIOT WHALE bt Lee Hallett PTS4

Whale: “I imagine it was far better than my debut. I was a little bit additional calm this time all around. My fanbase make some noise really don’t they?”

INDER SINGH BASSI bt Zygimantas Butkevicius PTS4

Bassi: “I was pleased. I feel I boxed nicely. We’ve been performing on not loading up and boxing perfectly. I picked him off and did not get concerned. Sometimes it’s challenging not to hurry in!”

WILLIAM HAMILTON bt John Shearer TKO2

Hamilton: “I have a tendency to go mad so I strayed on the other facet of remaining comfortable. When I hit him, I knew it was just a issue of time in advance of I stopped him. I hope to go fast in this recreation.”

News of the finals will be announced in because of class.

The mild-heavyweight #GoldenContract semi-finals consider place at the very same location on March 20, with #MTKFightNight rolling into Newcastle following 7 days.