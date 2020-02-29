[golden-boy-incorporate-ibf-mild-flyweight-planet-champion-felix-alvarado-to-secure]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

Golden Boy has extra yet another elite athlete to its secure as IBF Mild Flyweight Entire world Titlist Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (35-two, 30 KOs) has signed a advertising arrangement with the company. Alvarado is set to return at a shortly-to-be-introduced day.

Felix Alvarado is the 31-yr-aged twin brother of WBA Tremendous Featherweight globe winner Rene Alvarado. A indigenous of Managua, Nicaragua, Felix debuted in 2010 and invested the next handful of years relocating up the rankings right before possessing two back again-to-back again world title possibilities from Kazuto Ioka in 2013 and Juan Carlos Reveco in 2014.

Though unsuccessful, he was not deterred as he scored 15 straight victories in advance of defeating Filipino Randy Petalcorin on enemy territory to grow to be the IBF Light-weight Flyweight Earth Winner. Alvarado is all set to take his job to the subsequent level by signing up for his brother Rene in the Golden Boy secure.

“Golden Boy is one particular of the biggest promoters in boxing,” stated Felix Alvarado. “So, I have no doubt that this is the house where by I belong, in particular due to the fact my profession will be guided by the famous Oscar De La Hoya himself. At the exact same time, this signing is doubly enjoyable simply because my brother Rene is also promoted by Golden Boy, and which is exactly where he grew to become a environment winner. That’s why I am self-confident that I created the appropriate conclusion by signing with them.”

“Our secure just retains obtaining greater and more powerful,” mentioned Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “This signing demonstrates that not only can we create entire world champions like we have done with Canelo Alvarez and Joseph Diaz Jr., but we can also recruit them in purchase to acquire their occupations to the future level. We are happy that Felix Alvarado is accompanying his brother Rene by joining the Golden Boy steady. It really is an outstanding feat that we have two globe champions who are also twin brothers. Be expecting them to combat on the similar card extremely shortly.”