Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya praises new world champion JoJo Diaz

RINGSIDE 01/02/2020

Mul Ed Mulholland

If you are unsuccessful at first, try again. In his third attempt to win a world title, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (31-1, 15 KOs) from South El Monte, California, fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming world champion by winning Philadelphias Tevin Farmer (30-5 -) defeated. 1, 6 KOs) about the unanimous decision to win the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title at the Meridian in the Island Garden in Miami and to broadcast it live on DAZN.

Diaz won 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 points.

“On my previous occasions, I had to learn and deal with the adversities I had to go through,” said Joseph Diaz Jr.

“I wanted to be an influence and a person who shows everyone that as long as you believe in yourself, you can overcome anything, any difficulty.

“Despite everything, I was disciplined and focused and won this time. Tevin Farmer is a damn good fighter. No matter what you say about him. He went through everything. I respect him and thank him for giving me the opportunity.

“We are delighted that Joseph Diaz Jr. is now world champion,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Today is a very special day for us because Diaz Jr. is a young man we hired about 8 years ago after participating in the 2012 Olympics. On his third occasion, he is world champion. Golden Boy is getting stronger every day and that’s a perfect example of that today. “