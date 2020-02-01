Golden Child achieves its best performance to date on international iTunes cards with “Without You”

The latest version of Golden Child is causing a stir on iTunes cards around the world!

On January 29 at 6 p.m. KST, Golden Child released their reconditioned album “Without You” with the title song of the same name. Shortly after its release, the song made a strong appearance on the iTunes K-pop charts in various countries around the world.

“Without You” entered the top 10 iTunes Top K-Pop Songs charts in at least 10 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore, setting a new personal best for the group. The song hit number 1 in Nicaragua; No. 2 in Norway, Cambodia and Austria; and No. 3 in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Golden Child’s clip for “Without You” also surpassed 6 million views on YouTube at record speed for the group: from 12:20 pm. KST on February 1, less than three days after its release, the video had already accumulated an impressive 6,227,840 views.

Congratulations to Golden Child!

If you haven’t already seen it, check out Golden Child’s haunting new music video for “Without You” here!

